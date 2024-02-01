‘If You Wanna Be a F---ing D--k’: Travis Kelce REVEALS Why He and Patrick Mahomes Got Into Pregame Squabble With Justin Tucker

While Travis Kelce has been receiving a lot of love from swifties for a long time now, NFL fans are upset with the tight end. Up recently, Travis Kelce has been getting a lot of hate from NFL fans due to Patrick Mahomes and his beef with Justin Tucker. Travis Kelce recently shared his take on the same.

Travis Kelce reveals reality behind his beef with Justin Tucker before the AFC Championship game

Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game last Sunday to reach the Super Bowl 2024. But pregame Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were seen in a squabble with Justin Tucker, the kicker for the Baltimore Ravens. In the viral video, Mahomes is seen throwing away Tucker's equipment.

The Chiefs' tight end and quarterback received a lot of hate from the fans, for their beef with the Ravens kicker. In the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce addressed the viral headlines he and Mahomes have been in. The Chiefs tight end revealed the behind-the-scenes of the viral moment.

Travis Kelce explained that Justin Tucker broke an unwritten rule i.e. players of the other team do not interfere with whatever the opponent team is doing during the warmups prior to the game. But that's just half side of the story. Another half is that Tucker was on the Chiefs’ side of the stadium.

"For those of you who don’t know what happens in pre-game, the Ravens have their side of the field and the Chiefs have our side of the field. It’s always — if you’re trying to go onto the other team’s designated area, you kinda stay out of their way," Travis Kelce said, further clarifying why Tucker's equipment was tossed away.

Going forward in the conversation, the Chiefs tight end didn't hold himself back when picking words for sharing his side of the story. "If you wanna be a f---ing d--- about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f---ing kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up," Chiefs tight end said.

Travis Kelce on Tucker's comment on the viral incident

After the incident went viral on the internet, Jason Tucker made a comment on the same on Monday. Talking about the incident, Tucker commented, "All just some gamesmanship, all in good fun." If anything, Tucker's statement just triggered Chiefs’ tight end even more than before.

In the same podcast episode, Travis Kelce addressed Jason Tucker's comments, revealing the conversation he had with Patrick Mahomes who was also involved in the incident. "Justin came out and he said it was more of a joking gesture ... and I get it, he was kinda winking at me, being a d--- about it, trying to get under the skin. I get it," Travis said.

Adding further, Travis revealed that he and Patrick Mahomes had the same mentality about this game. "And it was a, ‘You gotta go in there and have the right mind frame. Have the right mindset.' And we just weren’t in a joking mood. We were ready to get after it," Travis said, explaining why he did what he did.

Concluding his explanation, Travis Kelce went ahead apologizing to Tucker, if things had gone a different way. "So Justin, sorry if we took it to a level that you didn’t think it’d get to. But if you’re gonna be a d---, I promise you, I can one-up you every time," Travis said. Travis being Travis.