Will Travel Kelce and Taylor Swift opt for a prenup? Papa Kelce hints

Whenever two successful and rich individuals are set to get married, celebrities, for example, sign a prenup. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift might get married this year. So will they sign a prenup? Travis Kelce's father has hinted about the same recently.

What does papa-Kelce think about his son signing a prenup with his potential daughter-in-law?

In a couple of months, it's going to be almost a year of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship. It has been strongly rumored that the two might get married on their first anniversary. When it comes to getting married, many fans wonder whether or not the two celebrities will sign a prenup.

Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce made an appearance on one of the episodes of Audacy's 92.3, The Fan radio show. During his time at the radio show, Ed was asked about Travis Kelce's financial plans, when it comes to getting married to Taylor Swift. Ed answered an awkward question with great thoughtfulness.

“I don’t know that Taylor is out there trying to make money, trying to build this huge empire. I think she’s out there following her passion, doing what she knows and what she enjoys," Ed said in reply to the question. Concluding his statement he said, "People are just throwing money at her, you know what I mean.”

From what it appears Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, are just doing what they love, especially the Blank Space singer who is made healthy for the same. Nevertheless, ED hasn't answered directly whether or not the two will sign a prenup, but it's pretty clear. Every celebrity does that, so Travis-Taylor might as well do the same.

What is next for Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs?

After beating the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round, which is also a playoff game with record-breaking viewership , the Chiefs are ready for the Conference Championships. In the last playoff game of the season, the Chiefs will be facing the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, 2024.

Who are you rooting for?

