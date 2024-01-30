Joining Mad Dog Russo, Stephen A. Smith Picks Patrick Mahomes Over Tom Brady Without Hesitation In NFL Goat Debate

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC Championship title once again and are now heading to the Super Bowl fourth time in the last five years. Talking about the Chiefs, its star starter Patrick Mahomes hasn't missed an AFC game in the last six years.

The star quarterback is already making its way to surpassing the postseason records that were set by Tom Brady and other legendary NFL players. The Chiefs’ recent win has once again ignited the GOAT debate between Mahomes and Brady. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has picked Mahomes.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith picks Patrick Mahomes over Tom Brady

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most successful quarterbacks in the league. The success of the Chiefs' quarterback had him compared with NFL legends like Tom Brady. There's a huge debate around who is the NFL G.O.A.T between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady. Patrick Mahomes has convinced one of the greatest voices in sports media.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith recently shared his take on the Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes' G.O.A.T debate during Monday's episode of First Take show. "The answer to this question is Patrick Mahomes. I say that with no hesitation whatsoever, but also with profound respect for the greatness of Tom Brady," Stephen A. Smith opined on First Take.

According to Stephen, Brady was immediately able to take the Patriots to another level of success. But the early years of Brady's career were mostly supported by the Patriots' great defense while he worked on becoming the all-time leading quarterback. But we cannot say the same about Patrick Mahomes.

"In the case of Patrick Mahomes, we’ve been seeing that greatness from day one. From the moment he became the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, six straight trips to the AFC title game, three Super Bowl trips, two Super Bowl titles," Stephen A. Smith explained the reason behind choosing Mahomes over Brady.

While Tom Brady has set the bar high, when it comes to being the greatest quarterback the league has ever seen, Mahomes is very close to the bar. While Tom Brady's 7 rings stand no chance to be surpassed by anyone, anytime soon, Mahomes is putting ridiculous numbers on the board, which has its own pride.

Before Stephen A. Smith, Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo is known for his not-so-filtered takes. Earlier this week, he shared the list of top ten quarterbacks of all time. In the list, he put Patrick Mahomes above Tom Brady. Even though he might have received a backlash for his rankings , he indeed revealed to the world his take on the Brady vs Mahomes G.O.A.T debate.

