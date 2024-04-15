‘I’ll Always Have His Back’: Brock Purdy Makes Supportive STATEMENT on Brandon Aiyuk Amidst WR’s Trade Rumors

For quite a while, there have been trade rumors around Brandon Aiyuk. In fact Brandon Aiyuk made a certain gesture that just made these rumors even more robust. Clearing the speculations, 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy recently came forward to talk about Brandon Aiyuk.

What Did Brock Purdy Say About Brandon Aiyuk?

Brandon Aiyuk recently unfollowed the San Francisco 49ers from Instagram, which led to major speculations around his potential trade. 49ers star quarterback Brock Purdy recently revealed over the weekend how he has had a good talk with Brandon Aiyuk about the ongoing situation.

"I just told him I’ll always have his back and support him in whatever he does. I want the best for him. It’s a business thing, so for me to say anything about that, that’s out of my pay grade. He and I talk through things and I hear him out," Brock Purdy said via BayAreaNewsGroup.

"What he's done for me, giving me an opportunity to come in and throw him the ball, I'll always be thankful for that," the Quarterback had said.

Over the last two seasons, there has been exceptional chemistry fans got to see between Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk. In the 2023 season, Brandon caught a total of 75 passes, with 7 touchdowns and 1342 passing yards in 16 regular season games. In postseason games, he caught nine passes with one TD for 149 yards.

Even though there has been speculation of trade, Brandon Aiyuk's agent Ryan Williams hinted otherwise. Resharing a Tweet about Brandon's trade by an NFL inside, Ryan Williams said, "You need better sources." This simply reflects that Brandon Aiyuk has not requested any trade from the team.