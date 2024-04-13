Brandon Aiyuk UNFOLLOWS San Francisco 49ers on Instagram, Hinting At Potential Trade That GM Dismissed Earlier

San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk made an interesting move, something that most players make when they are unhappy with their teams. The star wide receiver has officially unfollowed the team from Instagram. Interestingly, the unfollow came just during the time when there were rumors of his trade.

Did Brandon Aiyuk Really Unfollow The 49ers From Instagram?

On April 13, DailyMail reported with a screenshot from Brandon Aiyuk's Instagram following-list which didn't have San Francisco 49ers in it. According to reports, Brandon Aiyuk wants a new contract with the team, considering that he is heading to his rookie contract this year.

In June 2024, Brandon Aiyuk signed a $12.5 Million contract with the 49ers, which was 4 years long, tagged along with a signing bonus of $6.6 Million. Now that his rookie contract is almost over, Brandon made it very clear that he wants a contract extension that will most probably put him under the slab of the highest-paid WRs.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Brandon Aiyuk said during a podcast with Shannon Sharpe, "I’m trying to get what I deserve." The star wide receiver said that he is well aware of what he brings to the table, and therefore the team should pay him for the value he brings forward.

There have been rumors that Brandon might be traded by the 49ers to Pittsburgh. But General Manager John Lynch confirmed that these rumors hold no true. Interestingly, even though Lynch dismissed the trade rumors, Brandon Aiyuk's move to unfollow the 49ers reflects something else.

As of now, there's no confirmation regarding Brandon's trade or contract extension. What's confirmed is that if he plays with the 49ers this season, he will be making about $14 Million from his rookie contract. Moving forward, either we could become a free agent next year or will get a franchise tag.