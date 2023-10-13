Brock Purdy nickname: Why is 49ers star QB called Mr. Irrelevant despite unbeaten start to NFL career?

The San Francisco 49ers are having a great NFL 2023 season, thanks to the consistently outstanding performance of the star quarterback Brock Purdy. Brock Purdy might be the last draft of 2022, however, so far he is the best quarterback. At least, he is best compared to others who were drafted the same year.

Despite giving excellent performances each match, Brock Purdy is called 'Mr. Irrelevant'. Everyone wonders why he is called 'Mr. Irrelevant'. Well, if you don't, let's explore the reason for Brock Purdy being called 'Mr. Irrelevant'.

Why Brock Purdy is given the title of 'Mr. Irrelevant'

After playing four seasons with Iowa State, Brock Purdy was drafted into the NFL by the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 at No. 262. Now an important point to note here is that Brock Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 draft.

This is the reason why he has got the popular title of 'Mr. Irrelevant'. Now, it's not a title that's just given to Brock Purdy specifically. It's like a traditional title that's been carried forward in the NFL since 1976.

In simple words, it's a tradition that's been going on since 1976 to give the title of 'Mr. Irrelevant' to whoever is the last draft of the season. This time it was everyone's favorite Brock Purdy. The title 'Mr. Irrelevant' comes with a lot of benefits. Or we can say it comes with goodies the title holder enjoys with his family. For example, a trip to the Lowsman Banquet and Disneyland. This is where the famous Lowsman trophy is given to 'Mr. Irrelevant'.

So this 'Mr. Irrelevant' isn't just a normal title but a very prestigious one.