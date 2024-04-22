‘I’ll Never Get It’: Agitated Lakers’ Anthony Davis Lashes Out After Being Overlooked for DPOY Finalist

Los Angeles Lakers' frontline powerhouse, Anthony Davis, recently unleashed his frustration at not being included as a finalist in the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award selection.

Despite his remarkable defensive prowess, Davis was notably absent among the top three contenders for this prestigious accolade. Expressing discontent with the situation, Davis boldly suggested that the league may not hold him in favor, casting doubt on his prospects of ever clinching the award.

In conversation with ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, AD said, “I’ll never get it. They’re not giving it to me. The league doesn’t like me. I’m the best defensive player in the league. I can switch 1 through 5. I can guard the pick-and-roll the best in the league, from a big standpoint. I block shots. I rebound.”

However, agitated Davis also mentioned that he has moved away from accolades and awards.

“I don’t know what else to do. I’m over it. I’m just going to do what I got to do to help the team win and try to play for a championship. Accolades and individual awards, I’m done with those,” he added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Also Read: OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Explains Why He ‘Barked’ After Getting ‘Yelled’ on Face by Jonas Valanciunas

Anthony Davis Has Been Overlooked for DPOY

Davis, despite being a nine-time All-Star, was not included in the list of finalists contending for the honor this season, and hasn't been a factor in the Defensive Player of the Year balloting since his runner-up finish in 2019-20.

Advertisement

Injuries likely contributed to this, as his game appearances over the next three years were limited to 36, 40, and 56.

Additionally, this year, Davis displayed improved durability with 76 appearances, along with impressive statistics of 2.3 blocks and 12.6 rebounds per contest. Despite this, he did not receive enough recognition to garner DPOY votes, a fact that has raised concerns among Lakers fans and NBA analysts.

Also Read: ‘I Was Kind of Excited’: Joe Mazzulla Comments on Jayson Tatum-Caleb Martin Collision During Celtics-Heat Round 1 Match