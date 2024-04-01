‘I’m a Simp’: Viral post claiming why Kevin Durant is single has NBA fans cracking up

Kevin Durant is often considered one of the best and most complete players in the NBA. He is often seen making headlines by posting controversial posts on his social media. The Phoenix Suns power forward shares controversial content that piques NBA fans’ interest. Recently, KD just posted a snapshot of various challenges in his life that are harming his personal life. He posted about why he is still single and has not found a partner, and this left his fans laughing out loud.

In an Instagram post, Kevin Durant posted a list of reasons why he is single. There were 9 reasons stated about why he hasn’t gotten together with anyone yet. Those were:

“1. I’m a massive overthinker

2. I care too deeply

3. Im a be-safe type of guy. Message me when u get home. Have a good night type of guy.

4. I have so much energy.

5. I give my all to people who don’t give me half back

6. I would do anything to make someone happy even if it means I get hurt in the process.

7. I need reassurance all the time.

8. I’ll push you away when I feel like the energy isn’t reciprocated.

9. I love old school romance and that’s just not a thing for our generation.”

While it is plausible that Durant would tweet something so weird. But it is a fake social media post. The assertion was made by a parody account called NBA Centel, which is a joke page that mimics NBA Central, a popular basketball news aggregator. Durant's most recent Instagram posts feature the University of Texas women's basketball team's Sweet 16 victory in the NCAA Tournament, a repost of his shoe line, and a BossMan Dlow song.

Fans believe Kevin Durant is a “Simp” for claiming the reasons why he is single

Not everybody knew the post was fake and fans were quick to troll Kevin Durant. One fan wrote, “He could’ve just wrote “I’m a simp” and been done with it.

Making fun of the list, one fan wrote it was because of the “8” reason he had to leave the Warriors. The fan wrote, “Number 8 is why he left the Warriors”

Another fan calls Kevin Durant a “teenage girl”. The fan wrote, “Why’s he sounding like a teenage girl in school”

Another fan calls KD the “best”. The fan wrote, “I’m too much like KD. He deserves nothing but the best?

Another fan recalls the incident when KD goes on a date and has a “backup” date if the planned date fires back. The fan wrote, “Ain’t this the dude who brought a backup girl to a date?!?”

Durant was supposedly engaged to WNBA player Monica Wright in 2013, but they split up in 2014. Durant's most recent known girlfriend was Cassandra Anderson, who confirmed their relationship in a Snapchat post in 2018. Needless to say, Durant has several reasons why he appears to be unmarried for so long.