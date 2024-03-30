‘I’m Proud’: LeBron James Lauds High School Teammate as Duquesne University Names New Head Coach

When LeBron James sat for his Mind the Game podcast with J J Redick, remembering your roots was the most important trait he highlighted in being the best basketball player.

He showed the same trait when he took to social media with his latest tweet, lauding his high school teammate on his new role.

Counting back to his roots, LeBron shared a 'proud' announcement post for Dru Joyce as the Duquesne University appointed him as the new head coach of the basketball team.

Keith Dambrot, who declared his retirement after the NCAA tournament, mentored Joyce and James during their time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio.

Dambrot's leadership guided Duquesne to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 1977. The Dukes triumphed over BYU as the No. 11 seed in the Round of 64, securing their first NCAA tournament victory in over 50 years. However, they faced defeat at the hands of Illinois in the Round of 32.

Additionally, prior to coaching at Duquesne, Joyce had a history with Dambrot, having played for him at Akron in college.

Before joining Dambrot in Pittsburgh, he got a handful of coaching experience as an assistant at Cleveland State.

LeBron Praised Team Duquesne After BYU Win

LeBron James praised the Duquesne men's basketball team for their victory over BYU in the first Round of the NCAA tournament. Recognizing the historic achievement, James took to social media to extend his congratulations to the team and head coach Keith Dambrot.

The Lakers forward also tweeted after the win with the caption: "AYYYYYYYEEEEE!!! First tournament win in 55 years! Keep it going."

The bond between James and Dambrot dates back to their earlier days. Dambrot coached James during his time at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School, creating a special connection evident in James' unwavering support for the Dukes.

Having maintained a close relationship with his former coach, James has been a vocal advocate for the Duquesne team throughout their journey to March Madness.

From celebrating their Atlantic 10 tournament victory, which secured their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1977, to their remarkable win over BYU, James has been a consistent source of encouragement and support.

LeBron James Presented a Special Gift for Duquesne Basketball Team Last Week

Anticipation and excitement filled the air as the Duquesne basketball team received an unexpected and heartwarming gesture from none other than the Los Angeles Lakers' luminary, LeBron James.

A generous gift of brand new pairs of the coveted LeBron 21s' Blue Diver graced the hands of the players in time for their game against the sixth-seeded BYU Cougars. The official social media account of the Duquesne basketball team shared the moments as the players joyfully unwrapped their new shoes.

LeBron made sure to repost the heartening video on his own social media platform and added a thoughtful good luck note to uplift the team as they geared up for their crucial games in the East Region of the March Madness tournament.