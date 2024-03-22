LeBron James Approves Latest Surfaced Images of the Nike LeBron 4 ‘Eggplant’

LeBron James has ruled the basketball court for years. Along with his soaring points and career accolades, his signature shoes have kept sneakerheads hooked on his aura. Recently, images of his upcoming release of the Nike LeBron 4 ‘Eggplant’ have hit the internet, and it has all the reasons to be talked about.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the four-time MVP shared a post from the brkicks(the official Instagram account of Bleacher Reports Kicks). LeBron posted an Instagram story without any caption, along with a sneak peek of the Nike LeBron 4 ‘Eggplant.’ As per Complex, the surfaced images are rendered from the backend of Nike’s website.

The vibrant ‘Eggplant’ carries the legacy of the iconic Air Foamposite One’s colorway, which was launched in 1997 and sticks to the design principle of Nike LeBron 4.

The upcoming pair is set to have a black nubuck collar and LeBron James’ signature L23 imprinted on the midfoot.

Before the release, expected during the Summer of 2024, the Nike LeBron 4 already has its ‘Fruity Pebbles’ launched on March 7, 2024. Two of the colorways, ‘Graffiti’ and ‘Anthracite,’ are present in the market, having been released last year.

LeBron James Has a Special Gift for Duquesne Basketball Team Ahead of NCAA Tournament

Ahead of March Madness, the Duquesne basketball team received a warm gesture from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. The team got brand new pairs of the LeBron 21s' Blue Diver' before their game against the BYU Cougars, who are sixth-seeded, on Thursday in the East Region.

The official X, formerly Twitter, account of the Duquesne basketball team shared a video showing the players unwrapping the gifted pair of shoes with great excitement. However, LeBron was not to miss out on the opportunity, and he reposted the video through his account, adding a good luck note for the team ahead of the crucial games.

The reason behind LeBron James rooting for the Duquesne Dukes comes from a long story that dates back to his high school basketball days when the current head coach of the 11th-seeded team, Keith Dambrot, used to be his high school basketball coach. James, who attended St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School spent two years with Keith there.