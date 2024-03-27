In Photos: Christian Mccaffrey's Fiance Olivia Culpo Shares Thirst-Trap PICS From Her Recent Brand Collaboration

49ers star Christian McCaffrey's fiance Olivia Frances Culpo is a social media influencer and above all, a renowned model. Recently, Olivia shared a handful of pictures on her Instagram, from one of her brand shoots and they are dribbling nothing but heat.

Olivia Culpo's pictures from her recent model shoot

Christian McCaffrey's fiance Olivia Culpo recently shared pictures from her own swimwear collection with a brand called Montce Swim. "Beyond excited to collaborate on my very own collection with @montce_swim, a brand I’ve been a fan of for many years. I hope you love it as much as I do," she wrote as she shared her thirst-trap pictures.

Olivia Culpo isn't just a model but also a Miss USA 2012 pageant. In December of the same year she won Miss USA, Olivia went ahead winning Miss Universe. Winning two of the biggest beauty competitions helped her establish herself as one of the influential models in the industry.

In fact, in 2020 she also appeared on the Sports Illustrated's cover page of the swimsuit issue. In addition to being a successful model, she is an actress as well. Olivia Culpo has starred in Hollywood movies and web shows such as Paradise City and so many more. Currently, she is engaged to 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

