‘Insecurity on Full Display:’ Fans TROLL Caleb Williams After Viral Response Addressing His Painted Fingernails

Caleb Williams is known for having painted fingernails during the games, and they have gotten him into controversies many times. Recently, Caleb Williams made a striking statement, trolling fans for making fun of his nail art. As a result, fans trolled him back, and here's how they reacted:

What Did Caleb Williams Say That Got Him in Trouble With Fans?

Caleb Williams and his nail paint are famous combinations in the world of college football. Now, on his way to the NFL, Caleb Williams has once again got himself into trouble with fans after he made a bold statement. The USC Trojans Assistant Athletic Director, Gavin Morris, shared a video with Caleb Williams on X.

In the video, Gavin Morris is seen having a fun conversation with Caleb Williams as the star quarterback shows off the accessories he's carrying. At the end of the video, Caleb Williams is seen showing off his nails, saying, "Nails are clean. The lips are pink. Your girl will love them." It didn't go well with many fans.

How Did Fans React to Caleb Williams' Viral Statement?

Even though it appears that Caleb Williams was messing with the fans who troll him for his nail art, it didn't go well with many. "Insecurity on full display. That's why he's not on our draft board bro," a fan said, trolling the USC quarterback.

"Bro trying to trick us, he gay," another fan said, taking a dig at Caleb. A fan commented, "All smiles until he realizes they play defense in the NFL."

While one fan said, "Ya this dudes leaving on a stretcher week 2." There was another fan who tweeted, "bro gonna hate his life in a couple months."

Caleb Williams is famous for painting his nails with different artworks, mostly cryptic messages that he wants to send to the other team. In fact, in one interview, he revealed that his mother inspired him to get started with nail art, considering she's a nail tech herself.

