Insider Reveals Travis Kelce’s Favourite Songs From GF Taylor Swift’s New Album the Tortured Poets Department

Fans are going crazy as Taylor Swift has released her long-awaited album, The Tortured Poets Department. It has stirred a whirlwind of excitement among her global fanbase. It came out to the audience on Friday, and instantly, it hit the milestone.

While many fans were able to relate to some songs from the album, others chose their favorite picks. However, her beau has his favorite songs listed already. The Kansas City Chief, Tavis Kelce, had the opportunity to listen to the album ahead of time.

Travis Kelce's Top Picks

Kelce, being the enthusiastic boyfriend who never fails to cheer her on, reportedly organized a special celebration to commemorate the release of her 11th studio album. According to insiders, Kelce had the privilege to immerse himself in the album quite a few times.

Among all of them, his most-liked songs are Down Bad and Loml. Although he has expressed his fondness for each one of them, these two stand tall on the list. The whole album was speculated about as a potential reference to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Kelce remains steadfast in support of her.

Taylor Swift Never Fails To Amaze Her Partner

According to the Daily Mail, some rumors suggest that Swift may have penned two tracks on the album as a tribute to Kelce. The song The Alchemy especially talks about the essence of football, new romance, and breaking through hardship.

