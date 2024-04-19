'It Would Just Be Me': When Taylor Swift Had A Quirky Comeback For Critics Doubting Her Songwriting Abilities

Taylor Swift, who is known to be one of the best performers in the world, still has to clarify to the so-called critics who doubt her songwriting abilities. The singer who is always in the spotlight for something or the other was recently in the headlines for allegedly not writing her songs herself.

Theories around Taylor co-writing her songs

Some people think that Swift doesn’t write songs and also believe that she just co-writes it with someone else which makes us think that she might not be doing a lot of the work.

But, Taylor had the perfect comeback for the so-called critics who has won the Grammy more than 10 times for her songwriting skills.

Swift’s quirky comeback for the naysayers

During the singer’s interview with Jimmy Fallon, Taylor had the best comeback for those who have doubted her. When Jimmy asked her which is her favorite song from her album Lover, she said the title track.

Also, the producer of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, Jack Antonoff who is also a close friend of Taylors’ recently said in an interview that whoever doubts Taylor’s talent is just like questioning someone’s faith in God.

Taylor and Jack have been friends since 2012 and have collaborated to create some iconic music together such as Cruel Summer and Anti-Hero.



In the meantime, fans are super excited for Taylor’s new and upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department which is going to be released very soon.

