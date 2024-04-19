Travis Kelce Ex Kayla Nicole Blasts Taylor Swift’s Fans for ‘Constant Vitriol’ Ahead of ‘TTPD’ Release

Taylor Swift’s fans are buzzing on the internet right after the pop star released her new album. Her admirers can't get over the way Swift has projected their emotions into words. However, recently, they speculated that Travis’ ex-girlfriend tried to throw shade on their favorite pop star. Read on to know if it was really the case.

Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19th. Kayla Nicole, who had a past relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs before he started dating Swift in 2023, dropped a post on her X account. She expressed her opinion about the volume of recent music releases.

Kayla Nicole Slams Swift Fans Pre-'TTPD' Release

Kayla posted, “There’s just no way I can fully digest all these new albums; I’m still on Cowboy Carter.” There, she mentioned the recent influx of music releases, mentioning Beyonce’s album.

However, some Swifites interpreted her post as a jab at Taylor. Notably, Swift's album debuted three weeks after Beyonce's latest release. In response to her post on X, Swifties went on to bash the sports journalist. Some said, 'Taylor doesn't need your streams' whereas others said, 'The new album will do just fine without your stream.'

Shortly after facing the backlashes, Nicole made a move, which settled them down. Not only did they apologize on behalf of the whole community, but they also gave her support for having her own opinion.

Guess! Swifties stepped back

Nicole seemingly addressed the criticism and made a tweet. It began with “I’m unproblematic, Mind my business. Never respond to the constant vitriol. Solid as they come, & don’t expect a pat on the back for it either. Just know everyone has a breaking point, & would love for ‘yall’ (because you know exactly who you are) to leave me alone.” She expressed her emotion with the constant negativity directed towards her.

Some Swift fans voiced support, as they understood the importance of respecting boundaries. Some appreciated her; on the other hand, some apologized on behalf of those who targeted her with the hurtful comments. Let us know what’s your opinion on the whole drama that unfolded.

