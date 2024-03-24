IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Preview, Predictions, Playing 11 and More

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, March 24, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be Hardik Pandya's first visit to the stadium, which he called home for two seasons before making a dramatic comeback to MI last year before the auction. One of the main talking points from this game will be how Pandya leads MI in his debut game as the franchise's new captain.

Both sides appear to be well-prepared, having recruited some promising talents. Spencer Johnson, the Australian left-hander, will be the focal point of GT. Azmatullah Omarzai, an Afghan allrounder, is another player to keep an eye on, since he might make the XI. They have a new captain, Shubman Gill, who won the Orange Cap last year.

However, both sides have lost crucial members. Mohammed Shami has been ruled out for the whole season, creating a significant vacancy in GT's bowling assault. MI will also have to do without left-arm pacers Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madushanka, who have been replaced by Luke Wood and U19 sensation Kwena Maphaka. Suryakumar Yadav is in jeopardy with injury for the opening few games.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Prediction

GT's Achilles heel after losing Pandya is a lack of punch in the middle order. Their hopes against MI will be greatly reliant on how they play against Jasprit Bumrah and the slinky Nuwan Thushara in the death overs. Mumbai will begin the game with a little advantage, but overlook Gujarat at your own risk, given their record since their debut in 2022.

Since Gujarat’s arrival, they have been one of the most dominating teams in the IPL. They won in their inaugural season and again in 2023 they played the finals losing to Chennai Super Kings. So, no way GT can be underestimated but with Pandya coming to Mumbai Indians, MI seems to have a better middle-order than Gujarat Titans which might change the progression of the game. So, Mumbai Indians have a better chance to win the game.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians When and Where to watch?

The IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians will take place on March 24, Sunday. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians will start at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be broadcast on India's Star Sports Network. Those interested in watching the match live may do so for free on Jio Cinema.

Match Date Time Venue TV Livestream GT vs MI March 24, 2024 7:30 pm IST Narendra Modi Stadium Star Sports Network Jio Cinema

