‘That’s a Super Cool Moment,’ Ruturaj Gaikwad on Having MS Dhoni in Squad While Captaining Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings kickstarted their IPL 2024 campaign with a brilliant 6-wicket victory over Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Friday, March 22.

Chennai Super Kings were led by Ruturaj Gaikwad for the first time as MS Dhoni on Thursday, had announced his decision to step down from CSK’s captaincy and pass the baton to the rising star. Gaikwad had a fruitful start to his journey as the CSK captain with a massive win.

Ruturaj Gaikwad on his experience as CSK captain

In the post-match press conference, former Indian cricketer and popular commentator Ravi Shastri asked Gaikwad if he enjoyed captaining the yellow army in such a thrilling match. Gaikwad replied by expressing how much he enjoyed his new role and how it didn’t pressurise him at all. He also gave a special mention to former captain MS Dhoni and revealed how having the legendary cricket star in the squad helped him ease the pressure.

“Well I have always enjoyed. I never felt it and any additional pressure. Right from captaining the state side and obviously I had experience about how to go about things and how to manage things. So definitely I enjoyed it and not even a single time I felt pressurised about something. Obviously I had Mahi Bhai so that's a super cool moment,” an excited Gaikwad said while replying to Shastri.

Total control I would say: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj also spoke about the team’s performance in the match and lauded the players for keeping the match in their control throughout. “Yeah obviously. Total control I would say, right from the start. Probably 2-3 overs here and there but after that, I feel once the spinners came and Fizz came we were in total control. Would have loved 10-15 runs less but I feel at the end they played really well and some good shots to finish it off,” shared Gaikwad while speaking about the magnificent win.

He also applauded Mustafizur Rahman for picking up crucial wickets in the very start and termed it as the ‘turning point’, as he said, “Yes I feel that was really a turning point to get Maxwell and even Faf out and immediately 3 quick wickets. So definitely that was the turning point of the game.”

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

CSK dominated the match ever since the start as Mustafizur Rahman first dismissed Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar in the same over with just 41 runs on the board. Deepak Chahar then sent Glenn Maxwell back to the dressing room, thus making RCB lose 3 wickets at the mere score of 42 runs.

Rahman struck again, twice in fact, as RCB lost Virat Kohli and Cameroon Green with only 78 runs on the board. Anuj Rawat and Dinesh Karthik brought up a stunning partnership of 95 runs to power the total to 173 runs as CSK were called in to chase.

The Super Kings dominated with the bat also as they lost only 2 wickets at the score of 71 runs. However, they faced a little setback when Rahane and Daryl Mitchell departed one by one with only 110 runs on the board. But a 66-run stand between Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja helped them in ending the game on a winning note.