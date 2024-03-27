Is Becky Lynch quitting WWE after WrestleMania 40? Former Women's Champion Opens Up On Her Contract Expiry

Becky Lynch is inarguably one of the most successful women wrestlers in the history of WWE. The 37-year-old former WWE Women’s Champion is the only female wrestler in WWE who has main evented WrestleMania 35 against former UFC fighter Ronda Rousey. And now at WrestleMania 40, Lynch is poised to face the current WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley for the title.

However, what’s worth noticing is the fact that Becky Lynch’s contract with WWE is set to expire within the next two months in June 2024. In 2021, she signed a 3-year deal with WWE which is set to expire in June. There have also been no reports of her renegotiating contract with WWE or anything on this matter.

Also, Becky Lynch recently dropped her verification badge and also changed her display name to Rebecca Quin. So, is Becky quitting WWE after WrestleMania 40?

What did Becky Lynch say on her contract?

In an interview with Adam Silverstein on Getting Over, Lynch opened up about her contract expiry in WWE. The former WWE Women’s Champion, however, didn’t reveal much and only said that nobody has asked her about it, and she wonders if anybody knows it.

“All in the ether. It’s all up for conversation. Nobody has asked me that. Nobody has said anything to me about it. I was wondering if anybody has noticed,” Lynch said, accompanied by a laugh.

So what does that mean? Becky Lynch has kept all her options open before deciding her future course of action. Lynch also has made several connections in Hollywood, and she was even once slated to be part of a Marvel movie. So, the superstar will make a calculated decision by June 2024.



What are the chances of Becky Lynch quitting WWE?

The chances of Becky Lynch leaving WWE are quite bleak. The reason being, Lynch after winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber is expected to beat Rhea Ripley for the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40. So, if she wins then there’s no chance of her dropping the title by June and then leaving the company.

Secondly, Becky Lynch along with Rhea Ripley is one of the highly cherished female wrestlers in WWE. She is perhaps one of the most recognized and highest-paid WWE wrestlers. In 2019, she was named on the list of top female athletes Worldwide by X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, she has released her memoir recently titled, Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. If you want to know more about her, then do order yours.