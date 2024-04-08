Is Brock Lesnar No More Working For WWE? Details Inside

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. He has multiple records to his name, from breaking The Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak to becoming champion in both WWE and UFC.

A couple of months back, a former WWE employee named Miss Janel Grant filed a harassment and trafficking case against former WWE owner Vince McMahon. Surprisingly, Brock Lesner's involvement was discovered in the filled report by Miss Janel Grant.

Lesnar was originally scheduled to return after a long break at Royal Rumble 2024. However, after the shocking revelation, WWE canceled all plans that involved The Beast, and WWE Games even removed Brock Lesnar from their game poster.

According to previous reports, WWE had significant plans for Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 40.

At the WrestleMania 40 Night One press conference, a reporter asked Triple H about Brock Lesnar’s WWE future and if he is still working with WWE.

Triple H responded by saying, “At one point, there was a conversation about Royal Rumble a long time ago. Right now, he's home being Brock. We will see where that leads to. His status is the same as it was before. He's not gone from WWE; he's just home being Brock."

What were Brock Lesnar’s Canceled WWE Plans

Brock Lesnar’s last appearance and match in WWE was against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at Summer Slam 2023. The previous year at Monday Night Raw, The Beast attacked Cody Rhodes, and they both had a long rivalry and wrestled in three matches.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar’s rivalry finally ended at Summer Slam 2023. The Beast raised Rhodes’s hand and showed him that he had earned Lesnar’s respect.

According to reports, The Beast took a long break from WWE and was supposed to make his return at Royal Rumble 2024. Lesnar was supposed to get eliminated by Dominik Myestrio, and they were supposed to wrestle in a singles match at Elimination Chamber 2024.

And for WrestleMania 40, Brock Lesnar was reported to face former Intercontinental Champion Gunther. However, Sami Zayn replaced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and ended the reign of The Ring General.

