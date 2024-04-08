'Without His Vision, There Would Be No WrestleMania': Vince McMahon's Personal Trainer Upset at Fans Forgetting About Him

WWE, as a business, has managed to become a global phenomenon. According to official data on the WWE site, WWE is telecast in more than 130 countries, dubbed in more than 30 languages, and reaches 1 billion households weekly.

Many people are behind WWE's mega-success, but the contribution of former WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon is unmatched. He is the mastermind behind all the massive ideas we now see and enjoy as spectacles in WWE.

Vince McMahon was the driving force behind WrestleMania for 40 years. Last night, we saw one of the best WrestleManias ever. This year marked the first WrestleMania in the forty-year history of the mega-show that Vince McMahon has missed or had no involvement in.

Vince McMahon's personal trainer shared his frustration with the WWE Universe for forgetting the former WWE owner.

The trainer posted on his official Instagram account, expressing, "Vince McMahon was unable to attend his first WrestleMania. How quickly people forget that without his vision, there would be no wrestling and no WrestleMania. Sadly, when a person is down, people who say they love them turn their backs on them."

He added, "Don't judge a man without getting all the facts. Things aren't always as they appear."

WWE President Nick Khan Reacts to Vince McMahon Situation

A couple of months back, a former WWE employee filed a harassment case against former WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon and WWE. Consequently, Vince McMahon resigned from all his positions at WWE and its parent company, TKO Group, where he served as executive chairman.

In an interview with Matthew Belloni, WWE's current president, Nick Khan, was asked about Vince McMahon's allegations. Khan responded, "Those allegations are obviously horrific and serious."

When asked if Vince McMahon's situation affected the Netflix deal, Khan revealed, "No, Netflix did not tell us to make McMahon resign, not in any way, shape, or form. No, Vince is not involved in any way. Zero. As a stockholder is the only way Vince is involved, as I'm a stockholder. Zero, zero, zero. By the way, he chose to resign. So, there was no litigation. As you said, there was no threat of litigation."

