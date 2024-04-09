Is Bronze Mahomes Ready to Carry His Father’s NFL Legacy? Patrick Mahomes Shares Glimpse of Son’s Sports Talent

What would be the happiest thing for a father than to see his son carrying his legacy forward? Patrick Mahomes is the happiest father right now, as it appears his son has shown signs of becoming an athlete from an early age. The Super Bowl Champion shared a glimpse of these signs on his social media recently.

Patrick Mahomes Shares His Son's Early-Athletic Skills

Patrick Mahomes has two kids, Bronze being the youngest one. Bronze Mahomes appears to be following in his father's footsteps. The 1-year-old has already started to show some early signs of being an athlete in the future, carrying forward the legacy of his father, Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs' star quarterback shared a video of his son scoring a 3-pointer in their house. Mahomes' reaction shows how happy he is about his son's interest in sport. The Instagram story came during the NCAA Men's Basketball Game. In the video, we could hear Mahomes scream, "Oh! Three!"

After the cute three-pointer, Bronze appeared to chase the ball back, appearing least impressed from his hoop. But even though it was just a normal play-time for the little guy, it was a proud moment for Mahomes. It was definitely a sign that Bronze could develop a major interest in Sports.

In fact, there's a great chance that Bronze could carry forward his father's legacy. The Mahomes family has a history of producing athletes. Bronze's father, Patrick Mahomes, is a legendary quarterback in the NFL. Patrick Lavon Mahomes Sr had a great MLB career, too.

And that's not just it. Bronze's mother, Brittany Mahomes, used to be a soccer star. She scored about 34 goals during her college career and her professional soccer career in Iceland. Thus, with a family with a recorded history of athletes, there's a good chance that Bronze would be the next big thing.