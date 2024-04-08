Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Could Go to Dallas as Mayor Eric Johnson OFFERS TO HOST the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's team Kansas City Chiefs lost the battle in renovating the Arrowhead Stadium. As said before the beginning of voting in Jackson County, Chiefs could leave Kansas City. And as it appears, Dallas could be Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's new home.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Offers To Be The New Home To Chiefs

The voters of Jackson County have rejected the proposal to extend the sales tax for 25 more years and use the funding to renovate the Arrowhead Stadium and get a new arena for MLB's Royals. Chiefs and Royals presented a combined proposal in late March and it was rejected on April 5.

The Chiefs already brought forward the consequences of rejected votes i.e. the team finding another home. Looks like Dallas is ready to be the home of the Chiefs once again. Chiefs were originally founded by Lamar Hunt as Dallas Texans in 1959. It was four years later the team shifted to Kansas City.

Also Read: Mayor Quinton Lucas Shares OFFICIAL STATEMENT Emphasizing to Retain Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in Kansas City

The Mayor of Dallas Eric Johnson has recently come forward reflecting his interest in welcoming Chiefs to its new home. "As I have said previously, our market is big enough, growing enough, and loves football more than enough to support a second NFL team," Eric Johnson had said in his statement, as per MARCA.

Adding further, Eric highlighted the fact that Chiefs already have deep roots in the city. Therefore, welcoming a team "Especially a franchise with deep roots here," could be an advantageous deal for Dallas. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in the last five years.

The team is currently on its winning streak and to have Dallas become home to the Chiefs would be great for them. Major league players like Patrick Mahomes or talk of the town Travis Kelce, when they come to Dallas, there's a huge fanbase that will be shifted from Kansas City to Dallas. Do you think Kansas City will let that happen?