Patrick Mahomes REVEALS Which Rapper He Supports In The J Cole And Kendrick Lamar Ongoing Beef Controversy

There's a huge controversial beef currently going on between American rappers J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Fans are taking sides with their favorite rappers, and it looks like Patrick Mahomes has picked his side as well. The Super Bowl champion recently hinted which side of the beef he is on.

Which Rapper Does Patrick Mahomes Support?

Patrick Mahomes recently took to his Twitter (now known as X) and tweeted, "Cole" with two fire emojis. There's a reason why Mahomes made that tweet. J. Cole released his new album called MIGHT DELETE LATER on April 5, 2024. In his album, there's a song titled Read 24.

InRead 24, J. Cole referenced Patrick Mahomes. "I am for the stars and hit sh*t was a long shot. I'm trying to make more bread and Patrick Mahomes Scot," Now this was totally a surprise, considering no one saw it coming.

This song came out during the ongoing J. Cole vs Kendrick Lamar beef. The tweet can be seen as Patrick Mahomes' way of showing support for the G.O.A.T. rapper. As soon as he tweeted about it, his comment section blew up with fans trying to decode the meaning behind it. While some thought it was just a shoutout, others were convinced that Patrick Mahomes was team J. Cole in the ongoing beef.

"If Pat backs Cole, I back Cole," a fan wrote in the comment section. There was also a fan who tweeted, "Drake and Cole got Mahomes on the team? It's over."

The controversy started when Kendrick Lamar released a song called Like That, which was a part of Future and Metro Boomin's newly released album titled We Don't Trust You. In the track, Lamar dismissed the idea of Him, Drake, and Cole as the 'Big 3' in Hip Hop. Fans believe J. Cole fired back with 7 Minute Drill.