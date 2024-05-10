Drake vs Kendrick Lamar: Is The Rap Beef Finally Over? Find Out

The first weekend of May 2024 was witness to one of the most scathing and greatest diss tracks in rap history. Following which, fans are speculating if this marks the end of the long-brewing feud between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

The two biggest artists in the world of rapping, one who believed in quantity and staying in trend constantly and another who believed in quality over quantity, went to war. It was a rap war that intrigued anyone and everyone– be it fans, musicians, and most of the entire entertainment industry. Not just the end of their battle, it also gives rise to the question if it is the end of an era.

The weekend rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

It began on the night of May 3 when Drake dropped a seven-minute track titled Family Matters in response to Lamar. Until Friday morning, he had been releasing back-to-back diss tracks digging dirt on Drake and implying that he is the one who is ruining the fun by stooping to the level.

During the battle, Drake mentions in his verse that he was attempting to keep things "PG," alluding to pgLang, the business that Lamar co-founded with his longtime friend and creative collaborator Dave Free. The subtle hints end when Drake directly accuses Dave of being the father of at least one of Lamar's children in secret through his relationship with his partner Whitney Alford.

Getting to a darker level, Lamar accuses Drake of having affairs with minors, infidelity, of having a hidden love child, and also implies that he is keeping several sexual offenders in his home. Drake, in his response, release The Heart Part 6 denying the allegations and in other tracks, refers to Lamar’s involvement in a domestic violence case.

The weekend madness also featured diss tracks from K-Dot with his song Meet the Grahams, and The Boy refuting Lamar’s claims against Drake, among others.

All about the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

The ongoing feud can be traced back to October 2023 when J. Cole and Drake released First Person Shooter as part of Drake’s studio album For All the Dogs where the former effectively refers to Drake and Lamar as the "big three.” The lyrics read, “We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali."

This doesn’t seem to sit well with Lamar and in March 2024, he responded to Cole’s “big three” remark through Like That, a song included on Metro Boomin and Future's joint album We Don't Trust You. In the song, Lamar also targetted Drake, seemingly drawing comparisons between himself and Prince and his opponent to Michael Jackson, simultaneously dissing Drake's "best work."

Cole responded by making fun of Lamar, for which he quickly expressed regret. A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, Cole, and Future all of them appeared on a second joint album that Metro Boomin and Future released simultaneously, mocking Drake and his unresolved feelings for Rihanna. Next released, the Push Ups song appeared to be a retaliation and Drake had responded to both Lamar and Ross.

