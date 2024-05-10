What Was Matt Damon's Wife Saying When She Snapped At Him At Met Gala 2024? Lip Reader Deduces THIS

Another Met Gala has come and gone by, the event doesn’t just give the best and worst dressed but also spills tea of the drama going around celebrity drama. All the Hollywood industry standing at one place that means something juicy is definitely going to brew. One such incident was captured on camera between Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, a lip reader has decoded their conversation.

Trouble in paradise for Matt and wife

On the Met Gala day, Matt Damon and his wife were caught by paparazzi all around they were leaving the Mark Hotel and getting into the car which took them to the Met Gala. Fans saw Barroso in a floor-length white gown and Damon was spotted in a black tux looking all handsome but what gained attention was the couple muttering something to each other when paparazzi was taking snaps of them. While the duo was posing with their arms around each other, Damon and Barroso looked serious.



The List spoke to professional lip reader, Nicola Hickling who is also a founder of LipReader about what was said in the video. As per Hickling, Damon is seen asking, 'Do you want me to take you back?' to which his wife was in the negative before the couple negotiated how they would walk into the event. To this, Luciana responded to him saying, 'No, we're not leaving.' As the couple moves forward, Damon says, 'Oh are we, ah right,' even though the couple were trying to hold hands, Hickling observed that Barroso seemed to say, 'Let go of my hand.' The video ends shortly after that, it seems like there might be trouble in Paradise or it is a just conversation between the couple which is getting interpreted radically.

Matt and Luciana’s relationship

Matt Damon and Luciana have always been committed to each other. Barroso told Vogue Australia in 2018 that she met Damon while she was working as a bartender in Miami and the duo has a certain connection that you can find with only one person and for her that was Matt. Married couples or people in long-term relationships know that marriage takes work and the couple has strict policies and rules to keep their spark alive.

While speaking to YourTango in 2021, Matt said that he and his wife have a two-week rule. ‘I'm not away for more than two weeks. I think you need to be with the person you love as much as possible. My wife is my soul mate. I don't like being apart from her,’ he added. This Met Gala was not the first appearance of the couple, they last attended the Met Gala in 2017 and they had a Gala time together.

