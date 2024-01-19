Is Dricus du Plessis gay? UFC star explains why he has no problem kissing guys ahead of Sean Strickland fight

UFC middleweight fighter Dricus Du Plessis is gearing up to take on UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 297. This is a highly anticipated fight as it will be Strickland's first title defense.

The fans are buzzing with excitement as the intensity of this match reaches new heights. Both fighters have already started exchanging personal jabs during the initial build-up to the fight. At the UFC 2024 promotional press conference, Du Plessis didn't hold back and took some harsh shots at Strickland's difficult childhood and his relationship with his father.

However, things took a nasty turn when Strickland retaliated by making derogatory comments about Du Plessis' sexuality and his bond with his coach.

During the UFC 297 interview, Dricuss was questioned about the criticism he faced regarding his sexuality and the photos of him kissing his coach. He confidently addressed the issue and clarified his sexual preference.

“You are talking about me kissing other dudes? I have more photos. I have posted them online I don't care. Do you think I care? I'm completely comfortable with my sexuality.”

He further said, clarifying his sexuality as a straight man, “Have you seen my girl? So I don't care about that. I'm going to keep kissing my coach, kissing my dad, kissing my brothers, so what.”



What Dricus Du Plessis has to say about Sean Strickland’s trash-talking mind games before their title match

Combat sports is an incredibly complex sport, where athletes not only strive to physically defeat their opponents but also aim to mentally and spiritually break them.

A perfect illustration of this mental breakdown in the UFC was witnessed during the Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo fight at UFC 194 in 2015. Despite being considered a heavy favorite, with experts and veterans of the sport unanimously picking Jose Aldo, McGregor set out on psychological warfare to dismantle his opponent's mental state.

To everyone's astonishment, McGregor achieved the unthinkable by knocking out Jose Aldo in a mere 13 seconds of the very first round, leaving the world in utter disbelief.

Fans and experts were convinced that McGregor's mental game was a key factor in his commanding win. By getting inside Aldo's head, McGregor applied immense pressure, causing the King of Rio to abandon his gameplan and leaving him vulnerable to McGregor's calculated punch.



Strickland is also known for his excellent trash-talking, which played a major role in the shocking victory against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

Dricus Du Plessis revealed his take on Strickland’s mind games, “There’s nothing he can say that can get under my skin. I’m the mentally strongest fighter in the world, and I told him, you can literally say whatever you want, all is fair in love and war. But I won’t say anything about your childhood again, cool.”



