Dricus Du Plessis reveals Dana White wanted him to press charges against Sean Strickland after UFC 296 brawl

UFC is set to host its first major pay-per-view of the year UFC 297, on January 21st, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada UFC is going back to Canada after 2018. Sean Strickland is the current UFC middleweight champion. Strickland shocked the world after he defeated former tow times UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in 2023.

Strickland is set to headline UFC’s first pay-per-view UFC 297, against UFC middleweight star Dricuss Du Plessis. Their rivalry is now turning into a grudge fight, with both superstars trading personal low blows to each other online and at interviews.

Both fighters talked thrash about each other at the UFC 2024, press conference, Strickland pointed out Duricuss’s relationship with his coach. And on the other hand, Plessis triggered Strickland by mentioning his toxic past.

“You think your dad beat the s*** out of you? Your dad doesn’t have s*** on me. every childhood memory you have is going to come back when I’m in there with you.”



Both fighters next met at UFC 296, during event Dricuss and Strickland were sitting in the same line, Dricuss was just one row behind Sean Strickland before going for a commercial break camera panned towards the next main-event competitors Dricuss Du Plessis and Sean Strickland both fighters vowed and Dricuss expressed in sign language he is going to dominate Strickland.

Dana White wanted Driuss Du Plessis to press charges against Sean Strickland

And just moments after Sean Strickland jumped Dricuss Du Plessis and threw some bare-hand punches at his competitor.

While talking to MMA Junkie, Du Plessis revealed UFC CEO, Dana White wanted Plessis to press charges against Sean Strickland,

“I know Dana came to me and said, 'Listen, this is the case. We're really sorry about this. Obviously, the police had him and charges can be pressed because that's assault.”

Plessis further told UFC management told it’s ok if he wants to press charges, to which Dricuss responded, “No. Please no.' We are two fighters. It was a good old scrap like we did before we became professionals. I just paused and was like, 'I would even take the blame if that's possible, just to make sure that nothing happens to him.”

Dricuss even expressed Sean Strickland's emotional breakdown on the podcast while he talked about his disturbing past.

Dricuss expressed in an interview, with MMA on point, “Watching a grown man cry in an interview, it’s not really my watch material that I go and watch. But it is it is what it is. I’m glad he cried and he got it out. I hope that’s the end of that.”

