Is Max Holloway Vs Justin Gaethje Fight Cancelled for UFC 300? Find Out

UFC fans are now gearing up to witness the fourth and one of the most significant UFC events that the company will host this year: UFC 300. The UFC 300 card features some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts and UFC.

12 out of 26 fighters competing on the card were or are UFC champions. High-caliber top fighters like Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and many more are on the card, entertaining fans.

One of the most anticipated fights on the UFC 300 card is for the BMF championship between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. Both fighters are best known for their striking, durability, and chin.

Fans are expecting a war from Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, and after Dana White announced the winning bonus would be $300k, the chance of complete chaos inside the octagon has multiplied.

Recently, fans got concerned about the match between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje, as Google's listed card for UFC 300 claimed that the fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje got canceled.

The UFC has not made any official statement regarding the cancellation of the fight. Both fighters have successfully made weight in the lightweight division and have vowed to deliver an intense showdown inside the UFC 300 Octagon. However, it is possible that the Google listing showing the cancellation of the BMF championship fight is a technical error.

Alexander Volkanovksi Predicts Max Holloway vs Justin Geathje

No UFC fighter knows Max Holloway better than former UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski. The Great and Blessed fought thrice inside the octagon, and Volkanovski ended Max Holloway's UFC championship reign.

Recently, Alexander Volkanovski predicted about the fight between Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje. He initially picked Justin Gaethje and then changed his prediction to Max Holloway.

The Great said, "We can't forget Max Holloway's chin; it's undefeated. I've tried cracking it. Is Justin Gaethje the guy who will finish it? I've said that a few times, but it doesn't happen. Do I have to lean towards Gaethje? Or do I go all out and back, Max Holloway? My pick will be Max Holloway."

