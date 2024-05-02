Second suspect arrested in Slack co-founder's child abduction case; Here’s what we know

Mint Butterfield, the 16-year-old child of former Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, went missing from their family home in Bolinas, California, on April 21. Authorities have made a significant breakthrough in the case as per PEOPLE. A second adult has been charged in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Mint, who uses the they/them pronoun.

Discovery and arrest

After six days of frantic searching, Mint was discovered alive in San Francisco, bringing relief to their worried family. The discovery came after law enforcement traced Mint to a van allegedly owned by 26-year-old Christopher "Kio" Dizefalo, who was later arrested in connection with the case. A second person, Sarah Atkins, has been charged with child abduction alongside Dizefalo.

Mint's family thanked law enforcement and the community for their assistance during the terrifying ordeal, according to a statement posted on Mint's mother Caterina Fake's website.

"Our hearts are full of gratitude tonight to the hardworking men and women of the Marin County Sheriff's Office, the San Francisco Police Department, and the other law enforcement agencies of the Bay Area who worked together to safely recover our child, Mint, from the streets of San Francisco this evening," the statement said.

Family background of Mint

The family's statement also states the terror they felt for the seven days Mint was missing. "The last seven days have been terrifying," they said, acknowledging the very real threat teenagers face on San Francisco's streets. They emphasized the role of law enforcement in combating predators who exploit and groom vulnerable youth.

Mint's parents, Caterina Fake and Stewart Butterfield are well-known people in the technology industry. Flickr was co-founded by the former couple in 2004, and it was later sold to Yahoo. Butterfield went on to co-found Slack, a popular workplace messaging platform that sold for a whopping $27.7 billion in 2021.

As Mint's family breathes a sigh of relief that their child has been safely returned, the arrest of a second suspect provides hope for justice in this disturbing case. With both suspects facing charges in connection with Mint's abduction, everyone awaits further developments in this ongoing investigation.

