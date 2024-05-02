Over 100 guests poisoned by mushrooms during wedding feast; mass vomiting strikes

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death and poisoning.

Around 100 guests at a lavish wedding reception at the Jardín La Estancia banquet hall in Cuernavaca, south of Mexico City, experienced a nightmare. The festivities took a drastic turn when dozens of attendees became ill shortly after consuming a four-course meal provided by an outside catering company, as per Metro.

Suspected culprit: Wild mushrooms

Guests reported symptoms such as stomach cramps, dizziness, vomiting, and diarrhea shortly after eating the meal following the wedding ceremony. Disturbing videos captured the chaos, showing guests dressed elegantly bent over in discomfort while awaiting medical attention. Ambulances responded quickly to the scene, transporting several attendees to the hospital, including a young girl who was later seen lying in a hospital bed.

Witnesses suspected that the food poisoning outbreak was caused by the consumption of wild mushrooms, which were served with goat cheese and tomato coulis. Concerned guests promptly notified emergency services, resulting in a quick response, with multiple attendees receiving medical care via ambulance and private vehicles.

Treatment and investigation

Héctor Barón Olivares, spokesperson for Morelos Health Services, assured the victims that they were promptly treated upon arrival at the hospital. After receiving the necessary medical care, they were released after about five hours of treatment. Olivares stated that various potential causes, including bacteria in food, would be thoroughly investigated as part of the ongoing investigation into the origins of the illness outbreak.

This unfortunate incident is not unique; recent cases of suspected mushroom poisoning have emerged worldwide. In April, a woman died tragically, and two others were hospitalized in Australia after drinking a suspected mushroom drink' at a wellness retreat. Similarly, last year, three people who attended a family lunch died shortly afterward from suspected mushroom poisoning.

Erin Patterson of Leongatha has faced legal consequences in connection with the latter incident, having been charged with three counts of attempted murder and murder. Patterson has denied any wrongdoing.

As authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding this upsetting incident, the safety and well-being of guests remain paramount. The incident shows that we should take strict food safety protocols seriously and conduct thorough investigations to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

