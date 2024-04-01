Is Rashee Rice Related to Jerry Rice? Exploring Connection Between Chiefs WR and NFL Legend

Certain names add weight to the NFL, particularly those of genuinely exceptional players who sit atop the football mountain. Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, Dick Butkus, etc are some of the best NFL players, but there is a great wide receiver who should be given his dues. Jerry Rice is a name that commands a level of respect that few others can match. Jerry Rice is a 49ers icon. He is the best wide receiver of all time and is sometimes recognized as the greatest football player ever.

Fans watching the Super Bowl on February 11 observed another wide receiver named Rice on the field, but he didn't play for the 49ers. Rashee Rice plays for the Chiefs. While the curious will wonder if Rashee Rice is Jerry Rice's son, die-hard fans may already know the answer. Still, we bring you the connection between Rashee Rice and Jerry Rice.

Is Rashee Rice related to Jerry Rice?

Logically, fans may link the two based on more than simply their names. Rashee Rice is still a rookie, but he has emerged as Patrick Mahomes' favorite wide receiver target in his debut year, with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. He's carried his impressive play into the playoffs, with 20 grabs for 223 yards and a score.

No, Rashee Rice is not related to Jerry Rice. The sole relationship between the two is that they both play (or have played) wide receiver for NFL clubs wearing red.

Advertisement

Rashee was born and brought up in North Richland, Texas, whereas Jerry is from Mississippi and grew up in Crawford. The older Rice is one of eight children in his family, none of whom are related to the Chiefs wide receiver.

Jerry Rice is a three-time Super Bowl champion who played in San Francisco during the Joe Montana and Steve Young periods in the 1980s and 1990s. He now leads the NFL in career catches, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and all-purpose yards

Of course, the Chiefs wide receiver has a long way to go before he's spoken in the same breath as the legend. However, if the youngster can develop a set of skills with an outstanding quarterback like Mahomes, who knows what magic will happen in Kansas City?

ALSO READ: What Is UFL? Exploring XFL-USFL Merger and How Is It Different From NFL