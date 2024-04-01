What Is UFL? Exploring XFL-USFL Merger and How Is It Different From NFL

The United Football League or UFL kicked off recently in its debut season on March 30, 2024. The federal authorities declared the league at the end of 2023 as a merger of XFL and USFL. The UFL and NFL are two different leagues altogether, and the Spring Football League stated that they have no intention of imitating the NFL.

The UFL generally starts one month after the NFL season has ended and it concludes in June giving the NFL more time to have control over the football industry in September. The United Football Team is a spring football organization with eight teams and its rules are different from the NFL. Let’s see what is the difference between these two categories.

NFL and UFL - Different rules and strategies

There are several differences in rules related to kick-off, extra point attempts, over time, one sidekick, alternative, and others like double forward pass and replay reviews. The UFL has a kick-off this format that starts at the kicking team's 20-yard line.

The extra point regulation that UFL is going to use is going to be similar to XFL 2023. The clubs in UFL can try 12 or three-point conversions which follow a touchdown depending on where they are on the field. Teams can also try a one-side kick at any point during a full game.

Advertisement

When it comes to overtime format, the UFL has opted for a best-of-3 shootout with rotating chances from the opponent's 5-yard line without any kicks. UFL clubs are also permitted to throw two forward passes in the same game as long as the first pass is completed behind the line of struggle.

The final rule is related to replay reviews where head coaches may contest any of the on-field decisions made by the UFL. These involve the ones that have fouls or supposed fouls as well. The rebranded UFL football league in 2024 is a new introduction so there is a lot more information that the fans might want to know.

More facts about UFL

The UFL is the new talk of the town and football fans are eagerly waiting for the start of the spring games. Fans have also been curious about the owner of UFL now. As per the reports, 50% of the league is owned by Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks. The other half is owned by Gerry Cardinale, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

The UFL Is a monster of USFL and XFL and this is going to provide professional spring football with better resources and capabilities for future growth Former XFL president/CEO Russ Brandon is still going to hold the same position in UFL.

Are you excited about this new league starting in spring?

ALSO READ: Did Draymond Green Really Purchase 80,000 USD Testicle Chain? Exploring Viral Rumour