Is Roman Reigns vs the Rock WWE WrestleMania 40 Match at Risk of Being Canceled? Report

The last two days after SmackDown were some of the wildest and most outrageous days. Fans started a moment against WWE and The Rock after Royal Rumble 2024 winner The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes announced he is not challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and someone else is going to face him who knows him better.

The Rock appeared and face-off Roman Reigns for the first time and Roman Reigns raised his WWE Undisputed championship expressing he runs the tribe and WWE now.

WWE fans are showing disappointment over WWE pulling Cody Rhodes out of the match against Roman Reigns. In WrestleMania 40. Since then fans have been operating riot and named it “We Want Cody”.

Fans are now demanding WWE alter the match and put Cody Rhodes back in the match. Some fans and experts believe WWE will make it a triple-threat match replicating WrestleMania 30.

Some fans and experts even believe after seeing the legitimate heat and fans wanting to see Cody Rhodes main-eventing WrestleMania 40. WWE could reverse their decision and cancel The Rock vs Roman Reigns.



A recent report by Pwinsider Elite suggests the status of The Rock vs Roman Reigns, is still not official WWE has announced a press- conference that will be streamed on all WWE social media platforms for free this coming Thursday at 7 pm Eastern time.

The report reads WWE has locked Roman Reigns vs The Rock it was part of Rock’s deal. The Rock will compete at WrestleMania 40 at any cost unless any injury happens.



The reports even put some light on Cody Rhodes’s bulletproof momentum according to the WWE management is happy with the reaction Cody Rhodes is getting and there is no way they will waste it.



With every passing week till WrestleMania 40, they will build Cody Rhodes as WWE knows how important Cody Rhodes is for WWE business from live events to merchandise.



The Rock’s daughter responds to hate

Today in the recent episode of Monday Night Raw, we saw fans rioting against The Rock chanting “Rocky Sucks”. Fans are showcasing their disappointment and camping the Cody Rhodes situation with CM Punk and directing hate towards The Rock.



Multiple WWE stars have reacted to unnecessary hate now finally The Rock’s daughter and WWE NXT General Manager AVA reacted to the hate she is getting.

AVA expressed via her official Twitter X, “Can you’ll just leave me out of this ffs i’m busy running a SHOW.”



She further expressed, “Death threats over a situation I have nothing to do with bffr.”



NXT superstar Dijak also expressed his take on Cody Rhodes fans rioting against WWE over The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes, “I’m not talking about my stuff because honestly, I couldn’t care less, but if you’re going to hijack a comments section in support of Cody maybe stick to the relevant ones because flooding the posts about young excited NXT talents just sends the wrong message.”



