Is Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns and the Rock Situation a Work? Interesting Backstage Reaction to Fan Backlash Revealed

In the last 24 hours, we have witnessed the peak of professional wrestling. With WWE taking over the internet. Cody Rhodes was trending in the United States defeating major trends like Grammy awards and many more.

This all began on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown when Royal Rumble 2024 winner The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes announced that he was not facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 and The Rock stepped in. Face-off Roman Reigns making things clear that he is facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Since fans have realized Cody Rhodes is not finishing the story this year and The Rock has replaced him against Roman Reigns. WWE fans are now divided into two major groups ones wanting to see Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns and ones who want to see Rock vs Roman Reigns.

Fans are rioting all over social media taking over major trending pages. Some previous reports suggested, that the major reason why The Rock replaced Cody Rhodes is to counter main-stream hate WWE is getting because of Vince McMahon’s lawsuit and Brock Lesnar’s involvement in it.



And it seems like that is working well for WWE as now people are now just talking about WrestleMania 40. WWE has done an outstanding job of diverting fans from the hate and criticism they were getting.

Reaction of WWE management and wrestler on Cody Rhodes getting replaced?

Now a recent report from Fightful suggests the reaction of WWE management and talents behind the scenes.



Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has pointed out multiple pointers, The report suggested that if this whole situation is work or not, if it is work then it is well kept secret just like they did with CM Punk's return.

The report even suggested behind the scene reactions of people are mixed. When Cody Rhodes was told about the situation he took it very professional but he was seen a bit sad backstage. “probably somber in retrospect.”



Another major point from the report was that WWE is analyzing all reactions of fans online, mainstream coverage, and polls and considering them very seriously.



Many WWE superstars are reacting to the trends. Former member of Bloodline Sami Zayn expressed, “I know that many people have many opinions about wrestling drama, and maybe I too would weigh in, if not for the fact that there are actual tragedies in the world happening daily that make wrestling drama seem largely unimportant.”

He further expressed, “I realize many people use wrestling drama as an escape of sorts, and that’s fair enough. I’m glad I can play a part in that. This is more of a ‘me’ problem.”

WWE United States Champion Logan Paul reacted and showcased his support for Cody Rhodes by tweeting, “We want Cody”



WWE star Ricochet also extended his support towards Cody Rhodes by tweeting “We want Cody”

