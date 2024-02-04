Will Cody Rhodes Face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 After Fans Turn On The Rock? Here's Huge Update

The last 24 hours for WWE fans were no less than a shocker WWE was making headlines all over mainstream media. Cody Rhodes has been trending number one in the United States for the last few hours.

At the kick-off episode of Road to WrestleMania SmackDown, we saw a major change in the landscape of WWE. when the Royal Rumble 2024 Cody Rhodes announced he would not face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock appeared on SmackDown, replaced Cody Rhodes, and is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 main event. Since then fans are showcasing their outrage on the internet.



The fan's outrage is beyond what one could even imagine. The fan outrage has set some major record.

In this article, we will deep dive into the possibilities of can Cody Rhodes still main-event WrestleMania 40. Analyze some major reports.

Major YouTube dislikes record

WWE posted The Rock and Roman Reigns face-off which has now set a major record. The video has got over 3.2 million views with around 90k likes and 400k dislikes.

This makes it the most disliked WWE video of all time and to in just 24 hours.



The last most disliked video of WWE was Randy Orton kissing Stephanie McMahon after he RKO’d her and handcuffed Triple H.



The video has 315 million views with over 1.4 million likes and the video has over 121,694k dislikes on it. The Rock’s return has crossed that video massively.

Cody Rhodes is trending number one in the United States. It seems like Cody Rhodes fans are against the system and want Cody Rhodes to main-event WrestleMania 40.

Who will Cody Rhodes face if not Roman Reigns?

Cody Rhodes is the Royal Rumble 2024 winner and after The Rock stepped in and replaced him against Roman Reigns fans are now confused and asking if not The Tribal Chief.

Recent reports by Xero News express, that Cody Rhodes will face Seth Rollins for world heavyweight champion at WrestleMania 40. This could also become a triple-threat match with Drew McIntyre or Sami Zayn getting added as the third participant.

Why did The Rock replace Cody Rhodes?

A recent report by Xero News suggests that the main reason for replacing Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns was to counter Vince McMahon's lawsuit and Brock Lesnar’s involvement in it. The Vince McMahon case was beyond the professional wrestling industry to counter that they needed someone mainstream.



Some other reasons were a sudden shake-up due to CM Punk getting injured and Brock Lesnar being pulled out.

The report even suggested The Rock himself pushed WWE to change the card.



“The Rock pushed super hard for WrestleMania 40 card change. When CM Punk and Brock Lesnar were out all the dominoes fell. Dwayne already wanted it and WWE felt they now needed it as well.”

The Rock is pushing for a massive move

After the major swift within the landscape of WWE, multiple reports were out expressing that The Rock was pushing for this match.



A report by Fightful suggests not only The Rock pushed for replacing Cody Rhodes and inserting himself against Roman Reigns. He was even pushing WWE to win the match.

What is the reaction WWE staff?

Regarding the backstage reaction of people on The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. A report by Fightful suggests WWE management behind the scenes is not happy with the decision of Cody Rhodes to get replaced.



On Cody Rhodes Fightful suggested, “Cody at least was informed as of Friday that this was the decision, and he didn’t travel to Smackdown without knowing. All parties already knew about the Las Vegas press conference as well.”



After analyzing all the possibilities and reports it seems like Cody Rhodes could be added to the and Roman Reigns vs Rock could be a triple-threat match just like Daniel Bryan was added to WrestleMania 30 after fan's outrage.

