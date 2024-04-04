Why Is Luka Doncic’s Mom Mirjam Poterbin Going Viral? Find Out Details

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the league and ever since his arrival in the NBA, Mirjam Poterbin, his mother, has been a pillar of strength for the former Real Madrid star.

She always made headlines from the courtside because of her natural beauty and her outfits, but things changed between the mother-son duo.

The reason behind the lesser appearances of Poterbin was a contentious legal dispute between her and Doncic. It was reported that they now have a significantly strained relationship. All this legal dispute revolved around the use of trademarks around Doncic's name.

However, if the recent reports are to be believed, the duo have buried their hatchets and are now focused on getting their relationship back to where it was. Doncic and her mother want a peaceful relationship.

Why is Mirjam Poterbin grabbing all the headlines this week?

Her outfit selection for the match received a lot of positive feedback. The fans were happy to see Doncic’s mother on the courtside. Notably, after her attendance, her social media activity experienced a spike in engagement. Poterbin was spotted striking a pose in the Toyota Center. She was wearing a simple white T-shirt and a strap purse.

Although Doncic's reconciliation with his mother is positive news off the court, the Mavericks' situation is about to get serious. It is expected of someone with Doncic's caliber of talent that they will compete for the NBA Championship.

The Mavericks got the better of the Rockets

Mavericks returned to winning ways against the Houston Rockets and in the process, they stopped their 11-game winning run. Doncic was in superb form as he scored 47 points, collected 12 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists.

Doncic received good support from Kyrie Irving, who scored 24 points and dished out 7 assists to help the Mavericks to a 125-107 win.

