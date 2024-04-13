Is WWE Planning The Rock Vs Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 41 ? Find Out

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had a scintillating comeback to WWE in 2024. WrestleMania 40, where The Rock played his iconic heel character, turned out to be the biggest event in the history of WWE. The Hollywood star had marked his return to the ring to face his cousin Roman Reigns, but when the WWE universe gave a thumbs down to this booking, The Rock pitched a heel turn.

The WWE management accepted it, and what happened then was something that nobody expected. Despite being a heel, The Rock connected with the fans extremely well and helped WWE ratings shoot up.

And now, after WrestleMania is over, The Rock has gone back to Hollywood to take up his film projects. Though he has told Cody Rhodes that he will return, nobody knows when or whether that will happen.

Now there’s a big update on whether The Rock will return to WWE. According to pro-wrestling veteran journalist Dave Meltzer, WWE has no immediate plans for The Rock, but the company has a timeline planned for him for WrestleMania 41.

Though The Great One might make an appearance or compete in a match later this year, he will be booked for a high-profile match next year at WrestleMania 41.

What has Dave Meltzer said ?

Meltzer, while speaking at Wrestling Observer Radio, said that although no date has been locked for his return for a match, his bout at next year’s WrestleMania is being discussed.

He said, “From what we’re told, this is very much a long-term thing. There is no planned date for The Rock to return for a match, but it’s been talked about for next year’s Mania. Originally, he wanted to come back and work with Reigns, but obviously based on everything that went down, the singles title match with Rhodes is the bigger match right now. As things stand right now, he may work a match later this year, but that is not a lock.”

“He would prefer to work with Rhodes in the main event of next year’s Mania, and as we’ve seen, he is generally going to get what he wants. That would seem to lock Rhodes in for at least a one-year title reign. We are told is that isn’t a lock, but Johnson would prefer it,” he added.

Why would The Rock go after Cody Rhodes?

Having been part of the industry for almost three decades now, The Great One understands the pulse of the fans. When he confronted Cody Rhodes, the reactions of the fans were enormous. Even before WrestleMania 40, The Rock was more involved with Rhodes than even Roman Reigns.

At Elimination Chamber 2024, Cody Rhodes said that he wanted to wrestle The Rock any day. So, the great one might finally return and compete with Cody Rhodes in his farewell match at WrestleMania 41.

As of now, The Rock will be busy shooting for his next movie, The Smashing Machine, where he plays the titular mixed martial arts legend, Mark Kerr. He has been preparing for the role for the last two months. The shooting of the movie will conclude by August 2024.

