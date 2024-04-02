'It All Got Done Very, Very Fast': CM Punk Reveals Who Called Him for WWE Return After Leaving AEW

Last year, CM Punk made his much-anticipated return to WWE after almost a decade at Survivor Series War Games 2023 pay-per-view. CM Punk’s return to WWE was titled “The Kept Secret.” He was then booked to wrestle his first WWE return match at traditional Royal Rumble 2024—the same pay-per-view where he left WWE. The second city saint left WWE after competing in a traditional Royal Rumble 2014 matchup.

It was clear that CM Punk would face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40 and finish his own story of main-eventing WrestleMania that he left behind a decade before when he left WWE. Unfortunately, everything did not go according to plans for The Best In The World as he injured his tricep in the Royal Rumble 2024 and was forced to take a break due to his tricep injury.

CM Punk recently appeared at the MMA Hours show, where he talked about multiple things, including who called him to return to WWE after he left AEW.

The star revealed it was interesting to “ get a call from Nick Khan and he was like ‘Hey we wanna talk to you.’ I was like cool, ‘I got CFFC. Do you wanna talk on Monday? Great. It was the week of Thanksgiving Monday I spoke to him.”

How CM Punk and Triple H end their Beef?

While talking about his WWE return, CM Punk revealed that Triple H reached out to him and asked him to speak before he returned to WWE. When CM Punk asked Triple H if he wanted him to call. Triple H said that he wanted to see it and asked for Facetime.

Punk further revealed they both had Facetime conversations where they talked about their past problems, which were serious for the two stars at that time, but now it sounded silly. After burying their hatch, they discussed business and CM Punk’s return to WWE.

CM Punk further said, “It all got done very, very fast. My lawyer was not stoked to be working OT on Thanksgiving.”

What was CM Punk’s first interaction with Vince McMahon after his return?

CM Punk reflected his views on former WWE owner and Chairman Vince McMahon. He and Vince McMahon share a very intense relationship. At one point, CM Punk said he would never return to WWE and work under people like Vince McMahon.

While talking, the 45-year-old even discussed when he made a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw in May 2023 while still working with AEW.

He said it was the idea of WWE women superstar Bayley, and she encouraged Punk to come and see old friends after greeting all of them. Vince McMahon was the person who ordered backstage people to ask CM Punk to leave.

The Second City Saint revealed when he got signed with WWE, he met Vince McMahon, who immediately gave him a hug and said, “he gave me a big hug and said, 'Welcome home. Good to see you.”

