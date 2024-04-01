Will Roman Reigns Retire if He Loses to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Head of the Table Drops Major Easter Egg

Roman Reigns is undeniably one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The Head of the Table managed to cement himself into the Mount Rushmore of WWE in just a four-year run as The Tribal Chief. Recently, A&E dropped an episode of WWE Legends Biography. This episode was dedicated to Roman Reigns and his WWE career where Roman Reigns and top WWE superstars and legends discussing the ups and downs of Roman Reigns's WWE career.

How has one of the most hated WWE faces become one of the most loved heels in just four years? This is indeed a story filled with loads of drama and twists. Roman Reigns has been the WWE Undisputed Champion for almost four years, and the Head of the Table has broken multiple records.

This year, Roman Reigns will set a major record by entering into WrestleMania for the fourth time in a row as champion and main event. According to fans and experts, this year, Roman will drop his WWE Undisputed Championship, and Cody Rhodes will finally end the dominating era of Tribal Chief as WWE Champion. Fans are now speculating whether Roman Reigns will take time off or retire from WWE if he loses to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

While talking about this, Roman Reigns dropped a massive easter egg on his future if he loses his WWE Undisputed championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

"You guys better cherish these moments 'cause once I lose the WWE Undisputed championship, I'm calling it quits." Roman Reigns expressed.

Last Monday Night Raw Before WrestleMania 40 Lineup

Today, WWE will host the last edition of Monday Night Raw before the Showcase of Immortals, WrestleMania 40. Monday Night Raw is a major must-see show. According to a report, WWE Monday Night will be free of commercials for one hour.

There is a lot on this week's Monday Night Raw. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and The Rock have all been advertised on the show.

According to a report by Ariel Helwani, "Tonight's Monday Night Raw is shaping up to be maybe the biggest gate ever for a TV show in WWE history."

• The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to appear

• DIY & New Day vs Judgment Day

• Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

• Sami Zayn vs Bronson Reed

WrestleMania 40 Match Card

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre: World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes: Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Iyo Sky vs. Bayley: WWE Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley vs Becky Lynch: Women's World Championship

Gunther vs Sami Zayn: WWE Intercontinental Championship

Finn Bálor and Damian Priest vs Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs The Miz and R-Truth vs Kofi Kingston Xavier Woods vs Austin Theory and Grayson Waller vs Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens: WWE United States Championship

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Myestrio and Santos Escobar

