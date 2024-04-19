'It's F***** Up': Logan Paul Calls Out Ryan Garcia's Alleged Lies Concerning Child Trafficking Claims

Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of Child Trafficking and Abuse

YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul fired shots at professional boxer Ryan Garcia on his brother’s podcast. Despite exhibiting cordial behavior with KingRy, The Maverick has now publicly denounced the 25-year-old boxer.

Ahead of his upcoming fight against Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia has shown a set of strange behavioral patterns that have left fans concerned. Amongst them are allegations of child trafficking and decoding the ‘matrix.’

Logan Paul calls out Ryan Garcia for supposed lies regarding child trafficking claims

In a strange turn of events, 25-year-old Ryan Garcia claimed he witnessed alleged child trafficking. The fighter also revealed that he possesses substantial evidence to back up his claims on the serious matter.

Although the fighter has not yet shown them to his fans, Logan Paul calls out Garcia for his presumed lies. On a podcast BS With Jake Paul, The Maverick revealed his thoughts regarding the accusations of child trafficking.

"Child trafficking stuff and the videos he [Ryan Garcia] claims to have and things he's seen, whatever, and yet, again everyone's pressing him to come forward," said Logan Paul. The WWE star goes on to question KingRy's authority on these claims.

Adding onto that, Paul also went on to denigrate Garcia’s boxing career thus far. “Ryan Garcia, the influencer boxer, has the answers. And yet, he’s not come forward with any of them,” said The Maverick.

The fighter also went on to say that ‘it’s f****** up’ that Garcia has no evidence to corroborate said allegations. On X, the 25-year-old boxer has voiced his experience regarding an alleged traumatic child abuse experience that he had gone through as a child.

Throughout the promotion of his fight against Devin Haney, KingRy has been attempting to expose the alleged child molesters that run Hollywood. Although the fighter has yet to authenticate these claims, his campaign against the aforementioned predators seems to be something Garcia is passionate about.

Logan Paul and Ryan Garcia have previously been witnessed to share a cordial relationship. Both personalities appeared to be close friends until KingRy expressed his regret regarding The Maverick’s brother, Jake Paul’s entrance into the professional boxing scene.

Ryan Garcia goes off on heckler at Devin Haney press conference

In professional boxing, plenty of fighters tend to cross the line in terms of their trash-talking. In the recent press conference of Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney, KingRy went on a yelling match with a heckler in the crowd.

“Where’s your mom? I want some of your momma! Your momma probably in my DMs,” yells Garcia. Ahead of this fight, the 25-year-old boxer has been rumored to be inebriated throughout the fight camp.

Although the fighter denied the allegations, Garcia’s fans are worried about his state of well-being going into this fight. His recent behavior at the press conference was also alleged to be one of his intoxicated rants.

“I’ll put my d*** in your mouth b****,” yells Ryan Garcia at the heckler. These obscene statements from KingRy stunned the people in attendance.

Going into this fight, Garcia was cleared of all drug tests. Despite fans’ suspicions regarding the use of drugs, Ryan came clean regarding the issue and denied said accusations.

Garcia looks to shock the world disregarding his underdog status going into this fight. Since his brutal loss against Gervonta Davis, KingRy aims for a massive victory going into this fight.