Ryan Garcia Compares Himself To Mike Tyson Ahead of His Much-Anticipated Fight Against Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia recently compared himself to former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. The 25-year-old equated his recent ferocious demeanor going into the upcoming fight against Devin Haney to the intensity Iron Mike possessed during his prime.

Being a relatively young athlete, Garcia has managed to amass a record of twenty-four wins and one loss throughout his career. Despite showing impressive performances, fans have witnessed the fighter exhibiting certain behavioral patterns that are out of the norm for KingRy ahead of his next fight.

Ryan Garcia is scheduled to face lightweight boxer Devin Haney this weekend. Following a history of rivalry, the professional fighters have faced each other in the amateur ring several times.

With their careers drifting apart from their pre-professional debuts, fans are curious to witness the warfare both fighters are about to engage in.

Although Garcia has shown a determined side of himself various times ahead of fights, for this bout, things seem to have taken a turn. Unusually, KingRy has been expressing himself in a different way that fans suspect to be intoxicated behavior.

Recently, the fighter compared himself to boxing veteran Mike Tyson. KingRy spoke about their supposed barbarous demeanor going into professional fights.

"I'm a little f****** mental, but I'm ready to destroy a motherf*****," uttered Garcia. He then went on to bash people who suspect the fighter to be intoxicated.

"Y'all weren't talking s*** about Mike Tyson when he was like this. Y'all respect him now, right?" asked Ryan Garcia. In his prime, Iron Mike possessed an intimidating aura that contributed to his opponents entering the ring with fear.

The former champion's bizarre remarks against his rivals are some of the most memorable moments in the sport of boxing. Ryan Garcia looks to pay tribute to the legend in his fight against Devin Haney.

"So you gonna respect me," said Garcia. Although fans have suspected KingRy to be inebriated throughout his fight camp, it is unsure whether or not the 25-year-old is under the influence of substances.

Garcia himself mentioned his erratic behavior to be trolling and promotion for his upcoming fight against Devin Haney.

Ryan Garcia predicts to knockout Devin Haney under two rounds

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia is considered one of the most anticipated bouts to be held in 2024. Both fighters appear to be locked in for the biggest night of their careers.

KingRy recently predicted the outcome of the fight. Being a knockout-heavy puncher, the fighter has dropped several opponents prior to this fight. As expected, Garcia predicted to emerge victorious via a KO finish against Devin Haney under two rounds.

"It's going to be a good first round. Maybe like feel him out, I'll see what he's got going," said Garcia. The fighter conveys the theatrics to be put aside as he enters the ring and figures out Haney prior to his predicted knockout.

"All of a sudden, 30 seconds, Boom! I'ma drop him. Second round, I'ma knock him the f*** out," said Garcia as he shadow boxed his way through his prediction.

Devin Haney is often referred to as a technical genius among boxing fans. The fighter's understanding of range and precision is the reason behind his undefeated record.

However, Garcia looks to dismantle The Dream ahead of the biggest fight of his life. Fans are excited to witness the professional boxers go head-to-head this weekend to display their skills in the ring.