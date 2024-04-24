'It's Kind of Funny and Hypocritical': Mandy Rose Slams WWE for Banning Her Name from NXT Television

Former WWE NXT Women's champion, now Only Fans Model Mandy Rose, criticized WWE for banning her reference and name on WWE television shows. Mandy had a long WWE NXT championship reign of around 400-plus days before she was released from the company.

Mandy Rose was fired from WWE in December 2022 because she refused to drop adult content on her fan time account. Her fan time content went viral on the internet, and WWE asked Rose to either delete her fan time and stop posting and selling adult content or they would release her from her WWE contract.

Mandy Rose dropped her title to Roxxane and was released the same day from WWE. Recently, WWE showcased the history of the WWE NXT women's championship and there were no mentions of Mandy Rose's iconic 400-day reign as WWE NXT Women's champion.

In a recent episode of the Power Alphas podcast, Mandy Rose reacted to WWE banning her name and reference on WWE Television.

A furious Mandy Rose said, "I also just think it's kind of funny and hypocritical where like you can't get recognized on TV. Let's say, you know, including my name in that long list of superstars but yet you can still sell my merch and action figures for the rest of my life. That part really gets me a little bit in a sense. Like, you're gonna be able to sell my stuff for the rest of my life but yet you can't even showcase, like, or say my name."

Fan Shocks Mandy Rose With Expensive Gift

After leaving WWE, Mandy Rose continued her fantasies and didn't stop posting content. Later, she even launched her own OnlyFans account. Mandy Rose revealed that she eats more than her WWE from her fantasy content.

The former WWE NXT Women's Champion appeared on the Power and Play Podcast and revealed that a fan had shocked her with an expensive gift.

Mandy recalled, "I had a fan come up to me and gave me a Diamond Cartier bracelet and its gorgeous. It's literally the one I wanted for a while because it matches the tennis bracelet you got me. I had to hold a long line, so it was like a quick conversation, I gave him a hug and I was like wow."

