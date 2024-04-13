Is Tama Tonga Related to Roman Reigns and The Rock? Find Out

At Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania 40, the WWE Universe witnessed a significant twist. Solo Sikoa turned his back on Roman Reigns and announced that he would bring change to The Bloodline following Roman Reigns's loss against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

The former Enforcer of The Bloodline has no intention of serving Roman Reigns, and today, we witnessed the entry of another member into The Bloodline: newly signed WWE superstar Tama Tonga. Tama Tonga attacked Jimmy Uso and joined forces with Solo Sikoa.

Fans are now asking how Tama Tonga is related to Roman Reigns, The Rock, and the Samoan heritage in WWE. Alipate Aloisio Leone, aka Tama Tonga, is a Tongan professional wrestler. He was adopted by his maternal aunt and her husband, the famous professional wrestler Haku.

Tama Tonga is Haku's stepson and is related to the Anoa'i family. Although Haku is not a blood relative of the Anoa'i family, he is from the same island as Peter Maivia, the grandfather of The Rock and the granduncle of Roman Reigns.

The answer is that Tama Tonga is related to Roman Reigns but not to The Rock. They do not share the same blood, but they belong to the same island and have good family relationships. Pacific Islanders usually consider their fellow islanders as relatives.

Why does the Anoa'i family Consider Tama Tonga Family?

Part of the Anoa'i family and a professional wrestler, Lance Anoa'i explained the island theory and how Tama Tonga is part of a great wrestling family: "Not by blood. We consider him family every time I see Haku; he's my uncle, a lot of respect for him. It's just more like the island culture. We're all from the South Pacific, so the islanders stick together, man. It's just one breed."

The debut of Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa's heel turn on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has unveiled the next chapter in The Bloodline Saga. Fans are now trying to decode the saga in their own ways. Only time will tell what's next for The Bloodline. Is Solo Sikoa the new Tribal Chief? Is someone behind these sudden changes?

ALSO READ: The Rock Wants to Face THIS WWE Superstar Instead of Roman Reigns