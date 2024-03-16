Jalen Green Flaunts His Baby Mama Draya's Tattoo on Instagram Few Days After She Announces Pregnancy

Jalen Green is in love and the 22-year-old who will be a father soon is making efforts to make the world see how much he loves his baby mama, Draya Michele.

In a new Instagram story he shared on Wednesday, several fans noticed that the 22-year-old Houston Rockets player had the name of the former "Basketball Wives" star tattooed on his lower stomach.

The words "Believe in yourself" were inked beneath another tattoo in tiny cursive print.

When Michele, real name Andraya Michele Howard, revealed last week that she was expecting her first child with Green, it stunned the entire world.

What did Draya post?

“Women deal with a lot, which frequently makes us wonder, 'What is my purpose?' For me, the magic is in motherhood and the incredible power to bring life into this world over two decades," Draya wrote as the caption for her maternity photos on Instagram.

The creator of Mint Swim then disclosed that she would have the "privilege of bringing another woman into existence" when her baby girl arrived.

She added, "We are ecstatic to express our love for you, little girl. I can't wait to talk to the daughter I never imagined having."

NBA player Kyle Kuzma appears to have confirmed that Green is the father of Michele's third child, even though Michele did not tag or identify the father in the post.

Jalen Green on Fire

The Houston Rockets star is averaging 232 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in his last 10 games. He is carrying the Rockets on the court with his dynamic play on both ends.

