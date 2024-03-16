'You’re Simply an Embarrassment, Son..’; Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Takes Dig at Ja Morant for Gun Waving Controversy on Smackdown

Ja Morant has been in the news for the last few months due to his rundown with NBA authorities for gun flashing more than his plays on the court of basketball.

Even though it’s been six months since serving out his 25-game suspension for brandishing a gun in May of last year, Ja Morant is still unable to take a break.

The guard for the Memphis Grizzlies gave up due to a season-ending injury, but he still can't seem to get over the trolling even after he returned. It was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's turn to go after him on Friday.

Over the last two months, Johnson has shown up to WWE events far more frequently. Before headlining the same show in Dallas, Texas, he recently joined Smackdown in Glendale, Arizona.



During his most recent performance in Memphis, Tennessee, home of the NBA's Grizzlies, he captivated an enthusiastic crowd. The Rock couldn't help but make fun of Ja Morant in a place where most basketball fans still follow him when he said, "You’re simply an embarrassment, son. Just like Ja Morant when he’s waving a gun. I love you, Ja!”

Advertisement

In March 2023, Ja Morant and the NBA had their first run-in regarding firearms. As punishment, he missed eight games and voluntarily went to Florida for counseling. "G12" promised to walk chastely after meeting with Adam Silver and sharing his regrets.

After two months, he resumed his endeavors. In June 2023, Silver announced that Morant would miss 25 games because of the investigation. He served out his sentence at the beginning of the 2023–24 NBA season.

ALSO READ: ‘He Stared at Him Too’: Jalen Green Recreates Iconic James Harden Like Ankle Breaker; Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy