James Harden responds to rumors that he wants to end his NBA career with Clippers

TNT Sports' Chris Haynes reported during Tuesday's win against the Oklahoma City Thunder that James Harden is considering retiring with the Clippers.

Next, after the Clippers' 128-117 victory on Tuesday, Harden was asked about the chance of staying with the team for the rest of his career.

To which, Harden replied that he had similar thoughts when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers last year. However, due to issues with the team's management, he's now with the Clippers and is happy with the opportunity to build a strong team for the future.

“I thought the same thing last year, last team (Philadelphia 76ers) I was on. That's why I did all those sacrifices. But I'm here, home. We have an opportunity. I want to be able to keep the core together for a few years, and I haven't had those opportunities the last few years. So things are going well, and I'm happy,” said the 34-year-old point guard.

On November 1, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers made a major trade with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers acquired James Harden, P. J. Tucker, and Filip Petrušev from the 76ers.

Harden has played well for the Clippers, making important plays, like a game-winning shot against the Houston Rockets.

Plus, Harden has moved up the list of all-time highest scorers in the NBA, now ranking 23rd.

After adding James Harden to their roster, the Clippers have turned their season around, boasting a record of 22 wins and 7 losses following an initial 0-6 start with him on board.

Previously, James Harden has played for various teams in his 14-season NBA career, including the Oklahoma City Thunder (2009-2012), Houston Rockets (2012-2020), Brooklyn Nets (2020-2021, and Philadelphia 76ers (2021-2023).

James Harden's feud with Philadelphia 76ers- What went wrong?

On February 10, 2022, the Brooklyn Nets made a trade, sending James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round selections.

On July 27, 2022, Harden decided to stick with the 76ers, signing a two-year deal worth $68.6 million, which included a player option for the 2023–24 season.

After the 2022–23 season, Harden chose to stay with the 76ers by picking up his $35.6 million option but later requested a trade.

Unfortunately, trade discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers hit a roadblock, leading to a strained relationship between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

In August 2023, things took a turn for the worse when Harden publicly criticized Daryl Morey, the head of basketball operations, during an event in China. Harden accused Morey of dishonesty and stated he didn't want to be part of any team with Morey involved.

As a consequence of Harden's remarks in China, the NBA fined him $100,000, and it led to a permanent rift in his relationship with the 76ers. Finally, on November 1, 2023, Harden was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

