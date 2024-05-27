Jaylen Brown Questions Stephen A Smith After He Claims NBA Star Is Not Marketable and Liked Because of His Ego

In response to Stephen A. Smith's assertion that NBA star Jaylen Brown is not well-liked or Boston Celtics' star Jaylen Brown has decisively rebutted his controversial remarks by issuing a demand for clarity.

The sharpshooting guard, often lauded for his tenacity and talent on the court, responded to Smith's assertion about his perceived lack of likability with a bold call for the disclosure of the alleged source.

The feud started and took off with fire when Stephen A. Smith sat on ESPN’s show First Take and went on to address Brown’s attitude. Although he did not say it as his very own statement but rather quoted one of the ‘NBA Sources’ that texted him and shared opinion on the Celtics star.

Smith said,”I'm gonna throw this out to both of y'all and Jay, I'm gonna come to you first with this and you say what you want to say, whatever point you was gonna make, but I wanted to read to y'all what an NBA source just sent me.”

"He said, 'Jaylen Brown, It's not so much that he's underrated, it's that he's just not liked because of his quote, 'I am better than you attitude.' He knows it. It's the same reason he is not as marketable as he should be.' That's what an NBA source just sent me," Smith quoted.

Isaiah Thomas Stood By Jaylen Brown’s Side And Questioned Stephen A. Smith

The dispute between Stephen A. Smith and basketball legend Isiah Thomas escalated over comments made by Smith regarding Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics.

Smith, during a discussion on First Take about Brown's NBA standing, quoted information from an anonymous NBA source criticizing Brown's persona, stating that he is not fully appreciated due to his perceived "I-am-better-than-you attitude."

However, Thomas, a mentor to Brown, swiftly responded to Smith's remarks, defending Brown's marketability and integrity, urging Smith to reveal his source or refrain from casting aspersions without substantial evidence.

Thomas wrote: I have been a friend, mentor and advisor to @FCHWPO since he was a student at UC Berkeley he is 100 percent marketable and before you slander his name @stephenasmith tell your source to put their name on it or don’t speak on it. Let it be known.

Smith and Thomas engaged in a public back-and-forth exchange, with Smith defending his stance on Brown's underappreciation while maintaining journalistic integrity by safeguarding his source's anonymity.

Amid the heated exchange, Stephen A. Smith stood firm on his journalistic principles, emphasizing the importance of source confidentiality and defending the analysis he provided on Jaylen Brown.

In response to Brown’s tweet, Smith tweeted with a follow up.

Smith clarified his position, expressing disagreement with those who criticized Brown, highlighting the player's social consciousness and impact beyond the court. As tensions lingered between Smith and Thomas, Brown interjected seeking the identity of Smith's source, prompting Smith to maintain professional decorum by refraining from disclosing the source.

