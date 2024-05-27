Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry Welcome New Baby Boy Caius Chai; What Is the Pronunciation and Meaning of His Name?

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry joyfully welcomed their fourth child, Caius Chai, on May 11th, as announced in a heartwarming Instagram post.

Steph posted a snap of Ayesha holding their newborn’s hand while the image was blacked out and quoted: “Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!”

The couple expressed their gratitude, sharing that their new baby boy made an early arrival and that they are settling in at home as a family of six.

Soon after the Instagram post surfaced online, the NBA fans seemed to be in hunch for the newborn’s name and it’s pronunciation. Online trends started on 'what is the meaning of Caius Chai and its pronunciation?'

According to Wikipedia, the word Caius ‘is most commonly pronounced /ˈkaɪəs/ by native English speakers.’

However, Caius is a name that holds significance as both a masculine given name and a surname, also being an alternative spelling of the Latin name Gaius. The pronunciation of Caius, often subject to debate due to the interchangeable nature of 'G' and 'C' in Latin, but is commonly articulated as /ˈkaɪəs/.

As per The Bump, a known place for baby names, Caius means rejoice and delight.

Additionally, the heartwarming announcement garnered an outpouring of congratulations from celebrity friends and followers, including Hailey Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and Winnie Harlow, who expressed their excitement and well-wishes for the growing family.

Steph and Ayesha Curry Are Blessed With Four Children

Steph and Ayesha Curry are proud parents to four wonderful children. As per People, the couple first met at church as teenagers in North Carolina and tied the knot in June 2011.

Their eldest daughter, Riley Elizabeth Curry, born on July 19, 2012, stole the show at a post-game press conference at just 2 years old, winning hearts and the title of real MVP of the 2015 NBA Finals.

Following Riley, they welcomed their second daughter, Ryan Carson Curry, on July 10, 2015, and their son, Canon W. Jack Curry, on July 2, 2018. In March 2024, the couple joyfully announced the imminent arrival of their fourth baby, who has now arrived to the beautiful couple on May 11.

Riley Elizabeth Curry, now 11, has got audiences adoration with her charismatic personality from an early age, showcasing a burgeoning interest in both sports, particularly volleyball, and culinary arts.

On the other hand, Ryan Carson Curry, 8, has been a supportive presence at her father's basketball games and has already shown a strong bond with Stephen. Their youngest child, Canon W. Jack Curry, 5, has brought an abundance of joy and energy into the household, displaying a gregarious and outgoing personality.

