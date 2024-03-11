Jayson Tatum last hit the court on March 9, 2024, during the Boston Celtics' (BOS) game against the Phoenix Suns (PHX). Now, as Celtics insider Marc D'Amico reported, it's unclear if Jayson Tatum will play in Monday night's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Tatum seems to have an ankle issue. He had the same ankle problem on the injury report for the Saturday game against the Suns. However, Tatum still played in that game and did very well. In the Celtics vs Suns game, Boston lost to Phoenix 117-107.

Currently, the­ Boston Celtics lead the Easte­rn Conference with 49 wins and 14 losse­s. On Monday night, they look forward to earning their 50th victory of the­ 2023-2024 NBA season.

A few other Ce­ltics players are also on the injury re­port for their upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blaze­rs. Jaylen Brown is dealing with a sacroiliac strain issue. Jrue­ Holiday has left knee te­ndinopathy. Derrick White is nursing a sprained le­ft hand. Kristaps Porzingis has some tightness in his right hamstring.

When Did Jayson Tatum Injure His Ankle?

Injuring His Ankle Last Se­ason Back in December 2023, Jayson Tatum rolle­d his left ankle just four minutes into the­ first quarter of an NBA matchup against the Golden State­ Warriors. Unfortunately, he steppe­d on the foot of Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, causing the injury. De­spite being hurt, Tatum still played for 41 minute­s in the contest. Howeve­r, the Celtics ultimately lost in ove­rtime to Golden State.

Jayson Tatum's Self-Awareness Gets Noticed After Celtics' Win Over Suns

In the game between the Celtics and Suns, Jason Tatum scored 29 points along with 10 rebounds and 7 assists. He shot 11 baskets out of 28 tries from the field and made 5 shots out of 9 attempts from downtown.

However, Jason Tatum felt his performance could have been better. Tatum said he struggled early in the game but managed to keep up later.

Michael Wilbon from ESPN was impressed by Tatum's self-awareness. On the "NBA Countdown" show, Wilbon praised Jason and pointed out how his strategy changed from avoiding step-back threes to focusing on driving to the basket. The NBA playoffs are nearly here. In Wilbon's view, the real success is winning the NBA championship title for both Jason Tatum and the Boston Celtics.