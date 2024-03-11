Jayson Tatum Injury Report: Will Celtics Power Forward Play Against Portland Trail Blazers Tonight?
Will Jayson Tatum take the court tonight? Take a look at the injury report ahead of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Jayson Tatum last hit the court on March 9, 2024, during the Boston Celtics' (BOS) game against the Phoenix Suns (PHX). Now, as Celtics insider Marc D'Amico reported, it's unclear if Jayson Tatum will play in Monday night's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Tatum seems to have an ankle issue. He had the same ankle problem on the injury report for the Saturday game against the Suns. However, Tatum still played in that game and did very well. In the Celtics vs Suns game, Boston lost to Phoenix 117-107.
Currently, the Boston Celtics lead the Eastern Conference with 49 wins and 14 losses. On Monday night, they look forward to earning their 50th victory of the 2023-2024 NBA season.
A few other Celtics players are also on the injury report for their upcoming game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jaylen Brown is dealing with a sacroiliac strain issue. Jrue Holiday has left knee tendinopathy. Derrick White is nursing a sprained left hand. Kristaps Porzingis has some tightness in his right hamstring.
When Did Jayson Tatum Injure His Ankle?
Injuring His Ankle Last Season Back in December 2023, Jayson Tatum rolled his left ankle just four minutes into the first quarter of an NBA matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he stepped on the foot of Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, causing the injury. Despite being hurt, Tatum still played for 41 minutes in the contest. However, the Celtics ultimately lost in overtime to Golden State.
Jayson Tatum's Self-Awareness Gets Noticed After Celtics' Win Over Suns
In the game between the Celtics and Suns, Jason Tatum scored 29 points along with 10 rebounds and 7 assists. He shot 11 baskets out of 28 tries from the field and made 5 shots out of 9 attempts from downtown.
However, Jason Tatum felt his performance could have been better. Tatum said he struggled early in the game but managed to keep up later.
Michael Wilbon from ESPN was impressed by Tatum's self-awareness. On the "NBA Countdown" show, Wilbon praised Jason and pointed out how his strategy changed from avoiding step-back threes to focusing on driving to the basket. The NBA playoffs are nearly here. In Wilbon's view, the real success is winning the NBA championship title for both Jason Tatum and the Boston Celtics.