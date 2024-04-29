Imlie has been intriguing the viewers for the past four years. The show is presently in its third-generation leap. It features Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao as Imlie and Surya Pratap Reddy respectively. In the upcoming episodes of the drama, Surya will be seen standing by Imlie’s side as she is now keen on making her career. She will face another hindrance while appearing for an upcoming exam.

Imlie leaves behind her belongings in the taxi

The recent promo of Imlie posted on the official Instagram handle of StarPlus begins with Surya and Imlie looking for a taxi driver by the surname Chaturvedi as Imlie forgets to take her stuff while alighting from his car. They ask several people about him but get no clue. One of the men tells Imlie and Surya that they will find a Chaturvedi in every street of Banaras and that every person there has Mahadev’s tilak on their forehead. So, they need to share some more details to get to the person they are searching for.

Surya gets annoyed with Imlie for not remembering any specific information about the driver. As they begin to argue, Imlie recalls the first name of the taxi owner. They then get his number. However, when Surya contacts the driver, he shares that he will only be available after four hours. This makes Imlie emotional as the authority office from where she was supposed to get her letter would close in half an hour. She begins to cry while Surya tries to hatch an idea. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The caption of the promo reads, “Imlie ko ab kisi ki zimmedaari nahin banna, ab wo khud zimmedaar banna chahti hai. Lekin kya iss mein Surya ka saath milega usey? (Imlie now doesn’t want to be a responsibility for someone, she wants to be responsible herself. But will she get Surya’s support?)”

Take a look at the teaser of Imlie here:

About Imlie

Imlie premiered in November 2020 and went on to make a special place in the hearts of the Indian audience. The show has gone through three generational leaps. The current cast of the drama includes Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao as protagonists.

Imlie is backed by Gul Khan under her banner 4 Lions Films. The drama series can be viewed every Monday-Sunday at 8:30 pm on StarPlus and anytime on Disney+Hotstar.

ALSO READ: MTV Splitsvilla X5 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted Nidhi Goyal calls ex Rahul Dayma 'disgusting'; talks about 'cheating' allegation